21 Women Honored At International Women Of Courage Award Ceremony

The U.S. State Department recognized 21 women who have demonstrated leadership in advocating for human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, honoring them at an “International Women of Courage Award” ceremony in Washington, D.C.

This year, the award was given posthumously to seven Afghan women after they were assassinated in 2020 while serving their communities during a pivotal moment in Afghanistan’s history. Other award winners are from Belarus, Myanmar, China, Iran, Somalia, Turkey, and Venezuela.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Among this year’s honorees are jailed Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova, who has fought for the democratic movement in the aftermath of the disputed election; Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Yu, who was imprisoned and now remains in China under an exit ban; Iranian chess arbiter Shohreh Bayat, who chose to be a champion for women’s rights after being accused of violating her country’s strict Islamic dress code; Venezuelan labor rights advocate Ana Rosario Contreras, who has fought for the health care professionals; and Congolese human rights activist Julienne Lusenge, who has fought against gender-based violence.

Chinese lawyer absent

Chinese human rights lawyer Wang did not attend Monday’s virtual award ceremony; instead, the State Department played a pre-taped message from Wang.

“We’ve not been in regular communication over the past two days. We are concerned because we know that she wanted to attend today’s ceremony. We will be following up and if necessary speaking out on her case,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

In her pre-taped message, Wang said, “As a lawyer by training, I think I have the obligation to push for the rule of law; therefore, I would like to see more people stand up and speak out for the rule of law, fairness, and justice in China.”

Wang added she had witnessed “judicial corruption and degeneration” while handling multiple politically sensitive cases. In 2016, the Chinese government barred human rights activist Ni Yulan from traveling to Washington to accept the International Women of Courage Award. Ni continues to face threats and physical assault.