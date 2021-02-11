Thursday, February 11, 2021
Lead Story

5 Online Courses To Boost Your Career

Online courses
Online courses to avail and enhance your career. Pixabay

BY SHWETA PORWAL

Covid19 has changed the previous normal scenario and has set new norms to avail things. Gearing up to get back to work and studies after a long break can be a tough nut to crack especially when you have to cope up with all the changes that have taken place in the industry. No worries, E-learning is here to rescue your problems.

Since lockdown, the learning and teaching patterns have changed a lot resulting in everything being online. In the span of just a few months, a number of online learning platforms have emerged sharing a huge contribution to the digital world and education sector.

As work from home and online learning is growing at a high rate. The idea of brushing up your existing skills and acquiring new ones can never go in vain. Through E-learning, you can be at home and learn all that you want at your own time and convenience. Not only, but you can also get certified for your Online Courses from some of the best-recognized Universities in the world which will contribute to upgrading your skills and will help reinvent your career.

So, here is a curated list of the most valuable online courses offered by various Universities and Organizations which will help you take charge of your career.

Online courses
Get certified from top universities like Stanford, University of Virginia. Pixabay

INTRODUCTION TO PERSONAL BRANDING

Personal branding is the unique combination of skills, an experience that you show to promote yourself. It is a practice of marketing people and their careers as brands.

Course offered On: Coursera

Course offered By: University of Virginia

Skills you will earn: Personal branding, Social media Management, Brand Management.

Time Period: The course will take approx. 7 hours to complete.

FUNDAMENTALS OF DIGITAL MARKETING

Digital marketing is a process of delivering marketing online through websites, social media, email, search engines, etc.

Course offered on: Google

Course offered by: Google digital unlocked

Skills you will earn: Analytics and data insights, Business strategy, Content marketing, SEM, SEO, Display Advertising, and few others.

Time period: The course will take 40 hours to complete.

Online courses
Digital marketing is one of the most demanded skills. Pixabay

SUCCESSFUL NEGOTIATION: ESSENTIAL STRATEGIES AND SKILLS

We all negotiate on daily basis, Negotiation is the key to success for a business as well.

Course offered on:  Coursera

Course offered by: University of Michigan

Skills you will earn: Plan Negotiation strategy, use tactics, create a contract, and evaluate it.

Time period: The course will take 17 hours to complete

HOW TO START A STARTUP

Course offered on: Class Central

Course offered by: Stanford University

Skills you will earn: Idea generation, get users and grow, how to do sales and marketing, How to raise money, operation and management, business strategy, and others.

Time Period: The course will take 17 hours to complete.

INTRODUCTION TO GRAPHIC DESIGN

Graphic designing is the craft of creating visuals and communicating messages.

Course on: Udemy

Course by: Udemy

Skills you will earn: Basic design skills, Design real-world projects, The three-step design process.

Time period: The course will take 3 to 4 hours to complete.

