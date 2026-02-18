“I say sorry for not accepting his apology,” Says Sahil Dhaneshra’s Mother to the Accused’s Father

The father of the accused told NDTV that his son’s act was a mistake. “I am also a parent. It was a mistake. I am very, very sorry,” the father said. The accused did not have a driving licence and was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) before being sent to an observation home. The JJB granted the minor interim bail so that he could appear for his Class 10 board examinations.

Dhaneshra’s grieving mother referred to the accused’s negligent driving as a criminal act. She further stated, “No one is safe on the road because of people like them. Strict action should be taken against them.”

The death of the 23-year-old victim has sparked nationwide rage and demands for justice for Sahil Dhaneshra. In an interview with NDTV, his mother responded to the plea of the accused’s father, who apologised for Makan’s loss and is a single parent. “The father of the accused is sorry for what? For finishing my life? Sorry after I spoke to the media? I say sorry for not accepting his sorry,” said Makan.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused is a 17-year-old boy who was initially treated as an adult, and his age was recorded as 19 years in the FIR registered against him. Later, the accused’s family lawyer submitted identification documents establishing that he was a minor. The police stated that the accused's father will also be named in the chargesheet under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police further said that the investigation into the matter is underway.

Inputs from IANS

