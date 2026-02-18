“I say sorry for not accepting his apology,” Says Sahil Dhaneshra’s Mother to the Accused’s Father

Key Points:
The 17-year-old accused, who did not have a driving licence, was later granted interim bail to appear for his Class 10 board examinations.
Sahil Dhaneshra's mother refused to accept the accused’s father’s apology and demanding justice for her son.
Delhi Police confirmed the accused is a minor, and his father will also be named in the chargesheet under the Motor Vehicles Act.
On February 3, 2026, a 23-year-old young man lost his life in a car accident. However, days after his death another important angle behind Sahil Dhaneshra’s death was revealed. His motorcycle collided with a Mahindra Scorpio SUV that was driven by a minor, who did not possess a valid driving licence. Further investigations revealed the harsh reality that, at the time of the accident, the accused, who was accompanied by his sister, was filming a video for social media.
A fortnight later, Dhaneshra’s mother, Inna Makan, demanded justice for her son’s death, who passed away in an accident allegedly caused by the accused’s family’s monumental negligence. Makan ruled out the possibility of her son’s death being a usual accident. She said, “My son died because of their fun reel. There are already many over-speeding challans against him, yet his father did not stop him from driving. I want justice for my son.”
The father of the accused told NDTV that his son’s act was a mistake. “I am also a parent. It was a mistake. I am very, very sorry,” the father said. The accused did not have a driving licence and was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) before being sent to an observation home. The JJB granted the minor interim bail so that he could appear for his Class 10 board examinations.
Dhaneshra’s grieving mother referred to the accused’s negligent driving as a criminal act. She further stated, “No one is safe on the road because of people like them. Strict action should be taken against them.”
The death of the 23-year-old victim has sparked nationwide rage and demands for justice for Sahil Dhaneshra. In an interview with NDTV, his mother responded to the plea of the accused’s father, who apologised for Makan’s loss and is a single parent. “The father of the accused is sorry for what? For finishing my life? Sorry after I spoke to the media? I say sorry for not accepting his sorry,” said Makan.
According to the Delhi Police, the accused is a 17-year-old boy who was initially treated as an adult, and his age was recorded as 19 years in the FIR registered against him. Later, the accused’s family lawyer submitted identification documents establishing that he was a minor. The police stated that the accused's father will also be named in the chargesheet under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.
A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police further said that the investigation into the matter is underway.
