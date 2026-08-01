Broad Peak Avalanche: Famed Mountaineer Nirmal Purja Among Six Reported Missing as Disaster Strikes

The Alpine Club of Pakistan, a non-governmental sports organization for promotion of mountaineering, confirmed that four bodies have been recovered so far. However, the identities of only three have been confirmed — Oman’s Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy, America’s Mallory Geis, and Nepal’s Pur Bahadur Gurung. Authorities are yet to identify the remaining victim.

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43-year-old Nirmal Purja, a famed Nepalese mountaineer, is among Other missing climbers include Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa (all from Nepal), Sohail Sakhi of Pakistan, Mallory Geis of the United States and Wang Zhong of China. Officials said the expedition included climbers from Nepal, Pakistan, Oman, United States, and China.

Who is Nirmal Purja?

Nirmal Purja, also known as Nims Dai, is a 43-year-old mountain climber. He was born in Dana, a small village in Nepal's Myagdi District. He is a naturalized British citizen. Purja comes from a family of Gurkhas, a world-famous group of Nepalese soldiers who have served in different armed forces, including the British Army. In 2009, he joined the UK special forces, serving in the Royal Navy's Special Boat Service (SBS).

During his time in the British Army, Purja developed an interest in mountain climbing. In 2012, Purja conquered his “first peak” by reaching the summit of Lobuche East with no previous mountaineering experience.

Purja is notable for having climbed all 14 eight-thousanders (mountain peaks which are elevated at 8,000 metres or above) in less than seven months. This feat, famously deemed as Nirmal Purja’s “Project Possible,” was chronicled in the Netflix documentary “14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible” released in 2021.