Development Versus Disaster Risk: Jammu's Tawi Riverfront Sparks Debate

He added that the project underwent not only hydrological studies but also geomorphological assessments before construction began. Historical studies, he said, showed that the river's main channel had remained stable at the project site and that the location was selected based on scientific investigations.

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Addressing concerns over the 2025 floods, Dr Kale said flooding in some areas could not be attributed solely to the riverfront project. Factors such as the low gradient in downstream stretches, sedimentation and encroachments also contributed to flood spread and required separate flood management measures.

He also highlighted the project's economic potential, saying nearly 55 acres of land had been reclaimed through the development, creating opportunities for tourism and other economic activity. However, he maintained that flood protection remained the project's primary objective, while beautification and tourism were additional benefits.

Jammu Smart City officials also reject allegations that the project has harmed the river or increased flood risks.

Dr Devansh Yadav, chief executive officer of Jammu Smart City Limited and commissioner of the Jammu Municipal Corporation, described the riverfront as one of the city's most significant development initiatives.

"Jammu needs more opportunities. Youth need new avenues for employment," he said. "The riverfront project is not just about cement and concrete. It includes green spaces and public areas where families can spend time."

According to Yadav, several drains that previously discharged directly into the Tawi have been diverted to sewage treatment plants as part of the project.

Responding to concerns over flooding, he said the riverfront walls function as protective barriers.

"In August 2025, we saw how these structures acted as shields during floods," he said.

Rejecting claims that the project had increased flood risk by altering the river, Yadav said hydrological mapping conducted by the National Institute of Hydrology showed that the surrounding areas had become safer.

"Warehouses, Gandhi Nagar area, the stadium on the right bank… these areas have been protected because of the project," he said. "We have not reduced the river's area; we have made the surrounding regions safer."

Four decades in the making

The Tawi Riverfront Development Project was first approved in 1986 during the tenure of Governor Jagmohan at an estimated cost of Rs 23 crore. However, it remained largely confined to official files for nearly two decades.

The project was revived during the tenure of former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad between 2006 and 2008, when it underwent significant revisions. The foundation stone was laid in December 2009 by then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. By then, the estimated cost had risen to ₹69.70 crore under a 90:10 Centre-State funding model.

The project site also changed over time, from the original Nagrota-Nikki Tawi stretch to the Bahu Fort-Sidhra Bridge stretch in 2008, and finally to the Bhagwati Nagar-Gujjar Nagar Bridge stretch, where construction formally began in July 2010.

Initially expected to be completed within two years, the project repeatedly missed deadlines announced between 2012 and 2024. More than ₹58.19 crore was spent while large portions remained incomplete, and the estimated cost eventually rose to around ₹130 crore.

After multiple review meetings and deadline extensions, the project was brought under Jammu Smart City Limited and relaunched in January 2022, with construction under the Smart City initiative beginning the following month. Inspired by the Sabarmati Riverfront model in Ahmedabad, the project aims to develop about 3.5 kilometres of the Tawi riverbank with promenades, public spaces, recreational facilities and tourism infrastructure.

Despite decades of planning, the project only began taking visible shape this year, when its first phase was opened to the public.