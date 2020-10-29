Thursday, October 29, 2020
Lead Story

Acer Launches 11th Gen Intel Processor Laptops

Ultra-thin design at a starting price of RS. 54,999

Acer laptops
Acer range of laptops with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors. Flickr

Taiwanese major Acer on Wednesday unveiled a range of laptops with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors aimed at consumers looking for power-packed performance in an ultra-thin design at a starting price of RS. 54,999.

The newly launched laptops include Swift 5, Swift 3 X S, Swift 3, and Aspire 5.

“Acer laptops represent a significant leap forward in performance, responsiveness, and usability for our customers who wants to blend work, life, and passion-projects on-the-go. With added safety features like anti-microbial coating we offer a safer computing experience as well,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said in a statement.

The Swift 5 features a 14-inch Full HD display and performance to effortlessly run demanding applications and provides up to 17 hours of battery life for all-day productivity.

Acer laptops
The newly launched Acer laptops include Swift 5, Swift 3 X S, Swift 3, and Aspire 5. Pixabay

The Swift 5’s touchscreen display is covered with a layer of anti-microbial Corning Gorilla Glass, which has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of microorganisms. Additionally, users have the option to further include an anti-microbial solution on the touchpad, keyboard, and all covers of the device.

The Swift 3X features multiple cooling modes, accessible via easy shortcut keys, dual heat pipes, and a device-lifting hinge, all combined to further enhance the laptop’s performance.

It aims to bring images and videos to life in the 72 percent NTSC color gamut through the use of a narrow bezel, offering up an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, users see more of the 14-inch FHD IPS screen, the company said.

Swift 3 comes in two models. Both the laptops feature a sleek metal chassis, the latest technology including Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4. With Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) users can enjoy a fast and reliable Internet connection for a truly wire-free experience.

In addition, the Acer Aspire 5 features a Full-HD 14-inch IPS panel using advanced technologies like Acer’s Colour Intelligence and eye care feature Acer BlueLightShield. (IANS)

