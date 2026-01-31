RTI Hampers Governance? Economic Survey 2025-26 Proposes Amending Right to Information Act, Calls it “A Tool for Idle Curiosity”

The Economic Survey 2025-26, released on 29 January 2026, describes the Right to Information (RTI) Act as a “powerful democratic reform” that strengthened accountability and curbed corruption. However, it argues the law risks becoming “an end in itself”, stating that the Act was never intended as “a tool for idle curiosity” or for citizens to micromanage government functioning.

The comments were made under the ‘Transparency without Blindness' section of the chapter ‘Building strategic resilience and strategic indispensability: The role of the state, the private sector sector and the citizens’.

Among the changes flagged for discussion are exempting internal brainstorming notes, draft comments and working papers from the purview of ‘public information’ until they become part of the final record of decision-making. The Survey also mentions protecting service records, transfer details and confidential staff reports from disclosure. It proposes examining a “narrowly defined” ministerial veto, subject to parliamentary oversight, to prevent disclosures that could “unduly constrain governance”.

Drawing comparisons with global practices, the document says that in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and Sweden, internal personnel rules, inter-agency memoranda and aspects of policy formulation are typically exempt from disclosure. In contrast, it notes, India’s law leaves “far less space” for such carve-outs, with draft notes, internal correspondence and personal records often entering the public domain even when the public interest link is weak. It adds that unlike the US, UK or South Africa, India has no general “deliberative process” exemption, and file notings, internal opinions and draft notes fall within the definition of information, with only Cabinet papers temporarily protected.

The Survey argues that routine disclosure of preliminary remarks may affect administrative candour. It warns that if every draft or internal comment is open to public scrutiny, officials may resort to cautious language and avoid proposing “bold ideas”. It states that democracy functions best when officials can deliberate freely and are held accountable for the final decisions they endorse, not for “every half-formed thought”.

Data cited in public discourse around the RTI system shows 4.13 lakh appeals and complaints pending before 29 information commissions as of 30 June 2025 – this is according to an October 2025 appraisal by Satark Nagrik Sangathan, an advocacy group working towards government transparency and accountability. Transparency campaigners dispute the Survey’s premise that the law hampers governance.