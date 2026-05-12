50 IAS and IPS Officers Purchase Land in Bhopal in a Single Day; Plot Value Jumps 11 Times After MP Government Approves Rs 3,200 Bypass Project

After the large-scale corruption was brought to light, several social media users reacted to the case on X, saying that the dream of serving the nation by becoming an IAS officer now seems far-fetched. Users also shared memes taking a dig at senior bureaucrats, accusing them of serving corruption instead of the nation.

“I keep telling you, the problem in India is not our politicians but our bureaucrats. We need to get rid of permanent bureaucracy. Babus are heartless creatures who survive by sucking the blood of citizens. We must bring them to justice. We need a French Revolution,” wrote one user on X.

After the land was purchased by the officers, the Madhya Pradesh government approved a ₹3,200-crore Western Bypass project in the area in August 2023. At the time, the land was reportedly classified as agricultural land. Within 10 months of the project’s approval, the land was converted into residential land. Following this, the value of the purchased land reportedly increased 11 times. As of 2026, no housing society has been set up in the area after the plot was converted from agricultural to residential land.

An investigation revealed that 2.023 hectares of agricultural land were purchased on April 4, 2022, through a single registration document. The government valued the land at ₹7.78 crore. The buyers reportedly described the purchase as an investment made by “like-minded officers.” According to the latest market estimates, land prices in the area have risen to around ₹2,000–₹3,000 per square foot, pushing the total value of the land to nearly ₹55–₹65 crore.

The internet slammed the officers over the alleged land deal. One user wrote, “Sometimes I feel that all the infrastructure is built to benefit a few people through high-priced land sales. It’s full of corruption. People see roads, but no one sees the dark side of this development.”

Another user on X took a dig at the situation by sharing the popular 3 Idiots meme template with the caption, “IAS IPS bano, paisa jhak maarke peeche aaega” (“Become an IAS or IPS officer, and money will come chasing after you”).

[VS]

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