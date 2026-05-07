ED Raids Multiple Locations in Punjab Over Alleged Multi-Crore Land Fraud Case

Officials said that even after taking large amounts of money from buyers and investors, several builders did not pay the dues they owed to GMADA, causing major financial losses to the authority. Investigators are now checking financial records, property papers, digital evidence, and transaction details collected during the raids to track the alleged illegal flow of money.

The ED also raided premises linked to an IT professional, Nitin Gohal. According to officials, Gohal allegedly helped builders who defaulted on GMADA dues and helped them to gain political protection. Officials further claimed that Gohal is linked to Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

During the raids, a dramatic incident was reported from the Kharar area of Mohali. Shortly after ED officials reached the location, a bag was allegedly thrown from the ninth floor of a residential building, and a person attempted to flee with it from the spot.