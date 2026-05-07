ED Raids Multiple Locations in Punjab Over Alleged Multi-Crore Land Fraud Case

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On Thursday, May 7, 2026, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted many raids across Punjab and Chandigarh. The raids were part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged multi-crore land fraud case involving several builders and real estate companies. The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
According to officials, around 12 locations in Mohali and Chandigarh were searched. These locations were connected to the Suntec City project, Ajay Sehgal, Altus Builders, ABS Townships, Dhir Constructions, and their associates, who are under investigation in the case. The ED suspects that the accused developers fraudulently obtained CLU (Change of Land Use) licences from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and later cheated investors by collecting crores of rupees for housing and infrastructure projects.
Officials said that even after taking large amounts of money from buyers and investors, several builders did not pay the dues they owed to GMADA, causing major financial losses to the authority. Investigators are now checking financial records, property papers, digital evidence, and transaction details collected during the raids to track the alleged illegal flow of money.
The ED also raided premises linked to an IT professional, Nitin Gohal. According to officials, Gohal allegedly helped builders who defaulted on GMADA dues and helped them to gain political protection. Officials further claimed that Gohal is linked to Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
During the raids, a dramatic incident was reported from the Kharar area of Mohali. Shortly after ED officials reached the location, a bag was allegedly thrown from the ninth floor of a residential building, and a person attempted to flee with it from the spot.
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In a press release, a spokesperson for the Punjab Government said, “The Enforcement Directorate (ED), a central agency, raided the home of an IT sector employee today at Western Towers Society in Kharar, Mohali, Punjab. Seeing the team approach, someone threw a bag full of cash from the ninth floor of the residential tower, which a driver already standing below picked up. However, the team noticed the incident and chased and apprehended the fleeing driver with the bag, recovering approximately Rs 2.1 million in cash. The matter is under investigation. Officials have refrained from commenting.”
Authorities are also probing the alleged collusion between builders, middlemen, and officials involved in approving real estate projects in the Mohali region. The ED is investigating whether illegal approvals, diversion of funds, and suspicious financial transactions generated proceeds of crime under money laundering laws.
The investigation remains ongoing as the ED continues to examine evidence and question individuals linked to the real estate projects under scrutiny.
[VP]
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