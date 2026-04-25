Petition in Madras High Court Seeks CBI Probe Into BJP Fund Collection Through NaMo App in Name of Govt Scheme Donations

A petition filed in the Madras High Court in April 2026 has alleged irregularities in fund collection through the NaMo app – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official mobile application. The plea seeks investigation into the BJP’s micro-donation campaign.

The plea, filed by Chennai-based journalist and RTI activist BR Aravindakshan, claims that donations collected in the name of Central Government schemes such as Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Kisan Seva were actually received by the BJP’s central office.

According to the petition, the alleged practice misled donors into believing that their contributions were supporting government welfare programmes. It has sought directions for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Chennai police, and action against BJP leaders including former national president JP Nadda and NaMo app’s nodal contact person Amit Malviya.

The petitioner stated that he, along with “lakhs of citizens,” contributed through the NaMo app following appeals made by BJP leaders. He referred to a “special micro-donation campaign” announced by JP Nadda on 25 December 2021, which encouraged contributions to strengthen the party. The donation link used for the campaign was hosted on the ‘narendramodi.in’ website.

The plea further noted that PM Modi had also shared details of the campaign through his personal social media account, including a message that he had contributed ₹2,000 to the party fund. This, the petitioner argued, led many citizens to believe that their donations through the app were directly linked to government schemes.

Aravindakshan submitted that receipts issued for his own contributions were generated by the “Central Office, Bharatiya Janata Party,” despite being made under the names of government schemes. “These receipts showed that funds ostensibly collected in the name of Union government schemes were actually received by the central office of the political party,” the plea said.

The petition alleges that contributors were not clearly informed whether their donations were transferred to the government accounts of the schemes. It claims that the funds were instead treated as party donations, amounting to cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The petitioner also relied on responses obtained through multiple RTI applications to various government departments. According to the plea, these responses indicated that no ministry had authorised the NaMo app or any private entity to collect funds for the schemes in question.