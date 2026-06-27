Congress MP Pawan Khera Shares BJP Govt's Scorecard Since 2014, Highlights Unfinished Reforms of PM Modi's Three Terms

ON JUNE 26, 2026, Congress leader Pawan Khera took to X to share details from the India Reform Scorecard by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) as the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completed two years. Khera also shared a post by Richard Rossow, Chair of CSIS's India and Emerging Asia Economics program.

Based on the findings from the India Reform Scorecard for 2024–2029, Khera said that as the second year of the Modi-led government's third term comes to an end, only two of the 30 proposed reforms have been completed. Calling the scorecard's findings "devastating," Khera further outlined the incomplete reforms that were introduced during the Modi government's previous two terms.

Pawan Khera listed all the reforms that were either complete or incomplete in his post, which has garnered over 69,000 views on X. Khera further criticized the ruling government, writing, "The CSIS scorecard strips away years of political marketing."



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What does the India reform scorecard from 2014-2026 indicate?





Starting with the latest term, the India Reform Scorecard 3.0 states that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third term on June 9, 2024, two reforms—Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 and Rationalizing GST Slabs to Merit, Demerit, and Exempt have been completed. According to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, was introduced to decriminalize 717 provisions to improve the ease of doing business. The bill also introduced 67 amendments to simplify the ease of living.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was introduced in 2017, was reformed in 2025, with the GST slab being streamlined into two rates—5% and 18%. The reforms also state that goods such as tobacco, pan masala, aerated drinks, and luxury goods will be taxed at 40%.

PM Modi's second term (2019–2024) included a list of 30 reforms that the government pledged to address when it assumed office on May 30, 2019. The CSIS scorecard 2.0 indicates that, out of the 30 reforms, six were completed, while the remaining reforms were either initiated but not completed or not started at all. During the BJP-led government's second term, reforms such as reducing the corporate tax rate from 30% to 25%, privatizing Air India, and allowing more than 50% foreign investment in the defence and insurance sectors were completed.

According to the CSIS report during the BJP led government's first term (2014–2019), the government introduced 30 reforms, of which nine were completed, 15 remain in progress, and six are incomplete.

What is CSIS?

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) is a nonprofit research and policy organization that serves as a think tank aiming to "define the future of national security." Established in 1962, CSIS is currently led by General Joseph F. Dunford. According to the World Economic Forum, the organization is a strategic planning partner of the U.S. government. The think tank conducts research and analysis and develops policy initiatives.



(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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