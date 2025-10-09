EAM Jaishankar congratulates George Chaponda on his appointment as Malawi's Foreign Minister

New Delhi, Oct 9: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday congratulated George Chaponda on his appointment as Malawi's Minister of Foreign Affairs and stated that he looks forward to advancing bilateral cooperation between India and Malawi.

"Congratulate George Chaponda on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi. Given his close association with India, look forward to advancing our bilateral cooperation," EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

EAM Jaishankar's congratulatory message comes after Malawi's new President, Peter Mutharika, appointed veteran Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member George Chaponda as Foreign Minister.

Chaponda had served as Malawi's Foreign Minister during Mutharika's first presidency from 2014-2020.

After winning the presidential election on September 16, Mutharika assumed office on October 4.

Earlier in July, EAM Jaishankar congratulated the people of Malawi on their National Day and said that the bilateral ties continue to grow stronger.

"Congratulate FM Nancy Tembo, the Government and people of Malawi on the occasion of their National Day. Our ties continue to grow stronger, as we celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.