Gender-Based Violence in Somalia: An Account of a Somalian Woman who Escaped Domestic Violence Twice

Brutal Domestic Abuse in Somalia

In an episode of Survivor Chronicles - a content creation page on facebook- a woman believed to be from Somalia describes the gender based and domestic violence she had to endure. The woman (anonymous), based in the UK stated that she was forcibly married off by her father in Somalia. Her father even paid her husband $2,000 to take care of her.

Initially, she led a very mundane life executing household chores. However, things took a drastic turn when she started to face verbal and physical abuse by her husband. When she couldn’t take it any more, she reached out to a cousin of hers, and her cousin’s father offered to help her out of the problematic situation.

Her uncle had arranged a vehicle for her, and the next day she along with her cousin and her baby went in the car. Out of nowhere, she saw another car dashing towards them, and her husband furiously appeared from it. The girl handed her baby to her cousin, and her husband started assaulting her mercilessly. People started gathering, and a neighbour later intervened, took them to his house and diffused the situation. The very next day, she got handed her divorce papers by her husband, and a $1,000 alimony. Her husband even kept her baby.

The roads ahead were even more turbulent for the girl. With her cousin’s help, she reached out to the British embassy in Ethiopia, crossing borders and finally after a long process, she was deported safe and sound to the UK. She got reunited with her family, but violence didn’t stop for her there.

She mentioned that she later married her childhood friend, and moved to the US with him. While things initially went well, she had to face severe physical abuse there also. She describes an emotionally charged incident, where she tried to break off a fight between her husband and her sister in law. Her interception turned against her, as her husband started assaulting her instead. Eventually, she escaped and returned to the UK with the support of her friends.

See Also: Karachi Protest for Separate Sindhudesh Gains Widespread Attention, JSSM Chief Seeks India’s Support