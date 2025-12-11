Gender-Based Violence in Somalia: An Account of a Somalian Woman who Escaped Domestic Violence Twice

Key Points:
Humanitarian Crisis, Gender based violence, Food shortage, Drought, Civil strifes are several problems that plague Somalia.
Several women in African countries such as Somalia, Ethiopia, and Somaliland bear the brunt of domestic abuse.
A UK based Somalian woman encounters her struggle to come out of her drastic situation that is continued to be faced by many today.
Somalia, as a country, has seen an immense amount of crisis, consumed with severe problems, ranging from poverty, hunger, civil wars to religious extremism. Somalian pirates have long troubled the seas, there is extreme poverty, and gender based violence. With its majority of population being Muslim (mostly Sunnis), Islam is the major religion there and Islamic laws guide the state policies, and law and order of the country.
Gender based violence is a form of pervasive human rights violation in many African countries, including Muslim majority nations. In a report by UNHCR (United Nations High Commissions for Refugees), Somalia has faced a multitude of problems, particularly gender based violence, with sea piracy, civil strifes, drought, numerous natural disasters among others. The UNHCR report states, several women in IDP (Internally displaced people) camps have applied for refugee status in foreign countries.
See Also: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand After Deadly Goa Nightclub Fire
In an episode of Survivor Chronicles - a content creation page on facebook- a woman believed to be from Somalia describes the gender based and domestic violence she had to endure. The woman (anonymous), based in the UK stated that she was forcibly married off by her father in Somalia. Her father even paid her husband $2,000 to take care of her.
Initially, she led a very mundane life executing household chores. However, things took a drastic turn when she started to face verbal and physical abuse by her husband. When she couldn’t take it any more, she reached out to a cousin of hers, and her cousin’s father offered to help her out of the problematic situation.
Her uncle had arranged a vehicle for her, and the next day she along with her cousin and her baby went in the car. Out of nowhere, she saw another car dashing towards them, and her husband furiously appeared from it. The girl handed her baby to her cousin, and her husband started assaulting her mercilessly. People started gathering, and a neighbour later intervened, took them to his house and diffused the situation. The very next day, she got handed her divorce papers by her husband, and a $1,000 alimony. Her husband even kept her baby.
The roads ahead were even more turbulent for the girl. With her cousin’s help, she reached out to the British embassy in Ethiopia, crossing borders and finally after a long process, she was deported safe and sound to the UK. She got reunited with her family, but violence didn’t stop for her there.
She mentioned that she later married her childhood friend, and moved to the US with him. While things initially went well, she had to face severe physical abuse there also. She describes an emotionally charged incident, where she tried to break off a fight between her husband and her sister in law. Her interception turned against her, as her husband started assaulting her instead. Eventually, she escaped and returned to the UK with the support of her friends.
See Also: Karachi Protest for Separate Sindhudesh Gains Widespread Attention, JSSM Chief Seeks India’s Support
In a recent report by Amnesty International, published in 2024, Somalia faces several violations of international and human rights violations. The report states: “Floods, erratic rainfall, diseases and persistent conflict caused massive internal displacement and a dire humanitarian crisis, including acute food insecurity. Internally displaced people faced human rights violations and abuses; women and girls were particularly exposed to gender-based and conflict-related sexual violence.”
The Story of this Somalian woman highlights the global and persistent nature of gender-based violence - a threat that transcends borders and cultures. This is a very troublesome event, indicating how women across the world face gender based discrimination and violence.
(Rh/GP)
Suggested Reading: