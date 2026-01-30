Tensions High in DRC, the Global Cobalt Capital, Between Artisanal Miners and Industrial Mining Companies

Kolwezi, a mining city in the Lualaba Province of the southeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), holds 70 percent of the world’s cobalt reserves. Known as the “Global Cobalt Capital,” tensions are high in this city due to the conflict between artisanal miners, also called “creuseurs” (diggers), and industrial mining companies.

Today, this mining resource is of considerable importance owing to its multiple uses and distinctive features, including energy performance, heat resistance, sustainability, and magnetic properties. Cobalt is in high demand in the electric car manufacturing, aeronautics, and medical industries. In DRC, the sector is key as it currently employs more than three million people and accounts for over 90 percent of the country’s economy.

On December 19, 2025, Louis Watum, Minister of Mines, signed a decree to safeguard mining companies and regulate the artisanal cobalt and copper mining industry in Kolwezi. This decision to suspend artisanal miners has sparked widespread discontent, resulting in looting, vandalism, and casualties.