Nigeria Confronts Growing Climate Risks With Rising Droughts, Heatwaves, and Flooding

Nigeria is largely characterized by a tropical climate. Among 234 countries, it ranks 41st in average yearly temperature, with 27.3 degrees Celsius (81.1 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded between 1991 and 2020. While rising temperatures contribute to drought in northern regions, extreme rainfall can also cause devastating impacts on lives and property, particularly in the south. Although Nigeria does not rank among the 10 countries with the highest flood risk globally, its exposure remains significant, with flood risk scores ranging from 31.62 to 100.00 and flood exposure ranging from 40.97 to 100.00, according to World Risk Report estimates.

In 2025, Nigeria ranked 60th among 193 countries on the World Risk Index, a metrics report that showcases the intensity and frequency of environmental hazards such as flooding, earthquakes, tsunamis, coastal and river cyclones, droughts, and sea-level rise. While these are partly human-driven, they are also increasing due to the exacerbation of climate change. In 2024, Nigeria ranked 61st, indicating that the situation is worsening, both in disaster severity and official preparedness. While Nigeria does not face all the listed hazards, those that do affect the country often occur at extreme levels. Such hazards impact both individuals and the economy.

Climate change and its adverse effects

Climate change has far-reaching effects on human lives, which in turn affect living standards and economic productivity. In 2022, Nigeria recorded the third-highest internal displacement rate in Africa, primarily due to conflict and flooding. While environmental disasters are less common causes of internal migration, they remain significant in certain states. For instance, North-Central and North-West Nigeria accounted for seven percent of disaster-related migration. Disaggregated data shows particularly high percentages in some states: Kogi (90 percent), Katsina (15 percent), Nasarawa (14 percent), Kano (12 percent), and Kaduna (12 percent).

The climate crisis remains the largest driver of the increasing severity of natural disasters. Among these disasters, flooding is the most prominent in Nigeria.

Climate disasters can also adversely affect people’s livelihoods. Having accounted for over 31 percent of the GDP in the third quarter of 2025, agriculture remains a critical part of Nigeria’s economy, and disruptions in human capacity and livelihoods directly affect output, food availability, and employment. The result is increased dependence on imports, declining living standards, and shrinking employment opportunities. Women are disproportionately affected because they constitute a significant percentage of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.