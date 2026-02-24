Nearly 200 People Massacred by Gunmen in Kaiama LGA, Nigeria

See Also: The Way Earth’s Surface Moves has a Bigger Impact on Shifting the Climate Than we Knew



Nigerian President Bola Tinubu condemned the attacks via a press statement released by Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga. Officials identified the Boko Haram sect as the terror group behind the attack.

While the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muaza Sheu Omar (a traditional ruler in Kwara State, Nigeria), told the Kwara State governor that the attackers are followers of Mahmuda, a splinter group of the Boko Haram sect that emerged in North-central Nigeria last year. Followers of Mahmuda reportedly preach a fringe Islamic ideology and attack people who reject their doctrine.

The deadly terror group is believed to be hiding out in the Kainji Lake National Park. According to reports, this group has been carrying out a series of deadly attacks against rural communities in Niger and Nigeria.

There was a report that the leader of the group, Abubakar Abba Mahmuda, was arrested by Nigeria’s Department of State Service (DSS) in 2025. However, the arrest of their leader has not demoralized the group. Their recent attacks have shown that they are becoming bolder every day, and if the government does not provide adequate security, the group will overrun many communities in the region.

Waves of killings across northwest and north-central Nigeria

The attacks on villages and communities across Kwara State, and north-central Nigeria at large, have been going on for years. Amnesty International published a report on a series of attacks and abductions that happened across the region in 2020. In 2025, Global Voices reported about the wave of attacks, kidnappings, and killings that communities in north-central Nigeria were facing.

The wave of attacks has continued in 2026. Just on February 3rd, 2026, three deadly attacks happened in Nigeria. Aside from the Kaiama attack, suspected armed bandits killed 19 villagers in Doma town in Tafoki district of Faskari Local Government in Katsina State.

Armed bandits also killed a police officer and four villagers at Abande Community in Kwande Local Government of Benue State on the same day. On January 18, 2026, a total of 163 worshippers were kidnapped during Sunday services from two churches in Kaduna state.

Reason for the recent attack in Kaiama

The governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in the company of service chiefs and government officials, paid a condolence visit to Woro on Thursday, February 5th. He said 75 Muslims were massacred because they rejected extremist ideology. In his statement at the palace of the Emir of Kaiama, the governor said: