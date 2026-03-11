Ethiopia’s Urban Renewal Projects and Turn Toward Aesthetic Propaganda

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 17, it wasn’t the diplomatic and geopolitical importance of his visit that captured the internet’s attention. It was a video of his motorcade racing through a newly completed boulevard in Addis Ababa, with wide, clean streets, surrounded by high-rises and bright lights. Amassing more than five million views in a day, the footage quickly spread to far corners of the world. Ethiopians shared the video — and several others like it — with pride. Commentators from African countries as well as places as far as Iran and Pakistan expressed admiration and contrasted it with dilapidated streets in their own countries.

Addis Ababa’s Urban Transformation Narrative

This is the second time Addis Ababa’s cityscape has gone viral in recent months. In January, a visit by renowned US influencer Darren Watkins Jr., known online as IshowSpeed, garnered 10 million views in a day and similar buzz about Addis Ababa’s urban transformation, with his YouTube livestream and snippets of clips from it going viral on X and TikTok. Many saw the video as a direct challenge to outdated Western stereotypes of limited African infrastructure, and evidence that the country is transforming at a breakneck pace.

The corridor development project, an urban transformation project “aiming to improve infrastructure, housing, and public spaces,” has become the centerpiece of the Ethiopian government’s agenda. Over the past three years, Addis Ababa’s corridor project has added and expanded walkways, bike lanes, green spaces, and vibrant streetlights, complemented by an associated riverside development. The project has also come under criticism regarding the forced eviction of the urban poor, the erasure of cultural heritage, and the lack of transparency.

More importantly, it has been criticized for misprioritizing and misallocating government resources, given the socio-economic and political challenges Ethiopia faces. Large swaths of the country are experiencing civil wars and remain outside government control, with 4.5 million people internally displaced, and 10 million citizens requiring humanitarian aid in 2025. Additionally, 9 million school-age children are out of school due to conflict and resource scarcity.