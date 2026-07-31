The Right to Nationality in Mozambique: The Application of ‘Jus Soli’ in the Fight Against Statelessness

This historic exclusion is not an isolated anomaly; it represents a devastating global phenomenon known as statelessness. According to international law, a stateless person is someone who is not considered a national by any state under the operation of its law. Without a legal identity, an individual is stripped of basic human rights, barred from formal education, blocked from healthcare, denied basic state services and rights, and left exposed to severe institutional exploitation. In an era marked by shifting borders and forced human displacement, the criteria a sovereign state uses to grant nationality cease to be a mere administrative formality; they become a fundamental matter of human survival, dignity, and social justice.

To comply with modern international human rights standards, Mozambique could decisively strengthen and enforce the principle of jus soli, as consecrated in Article 24 of its Constitution. This gives anyone born on Mozambican soil effective citizenship and the rights and freedoms that come with it. Broadening and actively implementing this territorial framework is the most effective legal safeguard to eliminate generational statelessness, ensure immediate state protection for vulnerable children born within the territory, and uphold human dignity.

The necessity of a robust territorial framework becomes clear when analyzing the legal realities of cross-border migration within Mozambique.

Currently, the country operates a mixed legal model. Article 24 of the Constitution establishes that individuals born in the national territory after independence are citizens. This territorial connection provides an essential legal lifeline. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there were 4.4 million stateless individuals worldwide by the end of 2024, many of whom are entirely undocumented and administratively excluded.

Furthermore, the ongoing armed conflict in Cabo Delgado, the northernmost province in Mozambique, has caused a massive loss of identity documents, creating a high risk of de facto statelessness among internally displaced persons. The most vulnerable victims are the children of refugees and asylum seekers.