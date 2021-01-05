Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus Possible In Closed Rooms
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus Possible In Closed Rooms

All these findings do show that the coronavirus can stay in the air for some time

0
coronavirus
According to a study the virus can stay in a closed room for some time. Pixabay

Coronavirus can be transiently airborne but preventive measures can keep one safe, says a study by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTech), Chandigarh.

The two institutes on Tuesday released data on the air-borne nature of coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Scientists have worked with three hospitals each in Hyderabad and Chandigarh to find if the virus particles can be found in air samples in the hospital wards. They used an air sampler that can collect the virus particles, and then looked for their presence using RT-PCR.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“In this study, the virus was found in air samples from Covid-19 wards from hospitals but not from non-COVID-19 wards. This suggests that the demarcation of hospital zones has been an effective strategy. The study also showed the chances of picking up SARS-CoV-2 in the air is directly related to the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the room, their symptomatic status, and the duration of exposure.”

coronavirus
The virus is found in the air for more than 2 hours. Pixabay

“When Covid-19 individuals spent long hours in a room, the virus is found in the air for more than 2 hours even farther than 2 meters from their seating places. But for asymptomatic cases, they showed the virus does not spread farther from them when they are seated in a room without perceived airflow due to a fan or AC,” it said.

“Till the vaccines are available, a social vaccine that is wearing a mask is the best prevention,” said Dr. Sanjeev Khosla, Director, IMTech.

ALSO READ: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

“All these findings do show that the coronavirus can stay in the air for some time. But they also strengthen the importance of Covid-19 preventive guidelines that we already have in place to curb this pandemic. If we ensure that we follow hygiene protocols such as regular hand washing, using masks effectively, and preventing symptomatic people from public mixing, we can start getting back to normalcy more comfortably. Detecting and isolating the positive cases early on can help prevent the spread among other family members in a home setting too,” said Dr. Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB, and also the corresponding author on this study.

The study is now available on preprint server MedRxiv and is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Previous articleDell Technologies Developed A Mobile App For Non-Communicable Diseases

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Dell Technologies Developed A Mobile App For Non-Communicable Diseases

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dell Technologies in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Tata Trusts on Tuesday announced they have developed a mobile...
Read more
Education

January Books Recommendation: 5 Self-Help Books To Read

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Books are addressed as the closest friend of a human and are the closest thing we have to telepathic communication. Nelson Mandela...
Read more
Health & Fitness

People Having Detectable Brown Fat May Less Likely Suffer Cardiac, Metabolic Diseases: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
People with detectable brown fat are less likely to suffer cardiac and metabolic conditions ranging from Type-2 diabetes to coronary artery disease, a new...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus Possible In Closed Rooms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Coronavirus can be transiently airborne but preventive measures can keep one safe, says a study by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad,...
Read more

Dell Technologies Developed A Mobile App For Non-Communicable Diseases

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Dell Technologies in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Tata Trusts on Tuesday announced they have developed a mobile...
Read more

January Books Recommendation: 5 Self-Help Books To Read

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Books are addressed as the closest friend of a human and are the closest thing we have to telepathic communication. Nelson Mandela...
Read more

People Having Detectable Brown Fat May Less Likely Suffer Cardiac, Metabolic Diseases: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with detectable brown fat are less likely to suffer cardiac and metabolic conditions ranging from Type-2 diabetes to coronary artery disease, a new...
Read more

Tissue Healing in Brain Can Lead To Tumour Growth, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the healing process that follows a brain injury -- from trauma to infection and stroke -- could spur tumour growth. "Our...
Read more

Gut Microbiome Play A Key Role In Treating Type 2 Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at Oregon State University in the US have found that a few organisms in the gut microbiome play a key role in type...
Read more

Survey: Digital Tools Can Enable In-Class Teaching In Rural Govt Schools

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Teachers prefer in-class teaching over online classes as an effective method to teach students, according to a survey. Conducted digitally by Sampark Foundation, the...
Read more

India Tourism Mart To Be Held In A Virtual Format

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India Tourism Mart (ITM), a buyer-seller meet organized by the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), will be held in a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada