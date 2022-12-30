USA

Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign is not a cakewalk

Former US President Donald Trump may be the de-facto leader of the Republican Party since 2016. Still, he is now shell-shocked as his endorsement in the primaries in the 2024 Presidential elections is neither a foregone conclusion nor an absolute certainty as there might be other dark horses entering the fray besides the front-runner and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the most popular GOP candidate.