Capitol Hill Riot: Man photographed in Nancy Pelosi’s office convicted





While in Pelosi’s office, Barnett took an envelope the speaker had addressed to another member of Congress and left a note for the congresswoman that included a profanity.



Barnett was convicted of theft for taking the envelope, as well as concealing a dangerous weapon — a stun gun he carried in a collapsible walking stick.



The defendant took the stand in his own defense during his two-week trial in U.S. District Court in Washington.



After the verdict, Barnett told reporters outside the courtroom that his conviction was an “injustice” and said he would appeal. He cited the judge’s decision to reject his request to move the trial from Washington to Arkansas.



“This is not a jury of my peers,” he said.