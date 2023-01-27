USA

Indian-American professor Ganesh Thakur to lead top scientists in Texas

Indian-American professor Ganesh Thakur has been named vice president of the Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering, Science and Technology (TAMEST) for a term of two years.
In his new role, Thakur, who is a Distinguished Professor of Petroleum Engineering at the University of Houston (UH), will help coordinate and guide the TAMEST Board of Directors in planning strategy, programs, and communications.

"I am privileged to become the vice-president of TAMEST and love that I get to work closely with other prominent research leaders across the state and the world to promote research in medicine, engineering, science, and technology, developing the next generation of scientific leaders within the state of Texas and across the world," Thakur said in a statement.

TAMEST's mission is to bring together the state's brightest minds in medicine, engineering, science, and technology to foster collaboration and advance research, innovation, and business in Texas.

Thakur is also a member of the National Academy of Engineering and National Academy of Inventors, and a recipient of the Governor's University Research Initiative (GURI) grant.

At the University of Houston, he is helping lead the nation in cutting-edge research and further elevate future generations of students and faculty while spearheading breakthroughs in STEM fields, according to a TAMEST statement.

He has published over 100 journal articles and conference papers, besides holding five patents.

Thakur earned his doctorate in petroleum and natural gas engineering (PNGE) from the Pennsylvania State University in 1973.

He also has an MBA from Houston Baptist University and received his bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. (KB/IANS)

