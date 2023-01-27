Indian-American professor Ganesh Thakur to lead top scientists in Texas

Indian-American professor Ganesh Thakur has been named vice president of the Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering, Science, and Technology (TAMEST) for a term of two years.

In his new role, Thakur, who is a Distinguished Professor of Petroleum Engineering at the University of Houston (UH), will help coordinate and guide the TAMEST Board of Directors in planning strategy, programs, and communications.

"I am privileged to become the vice-president of TAMEST and love that I get to work closely with other prominent research leaders across the state and the world to promote research in medicine, engineering, science, and technology, developing the next generation of scientific leaders within the state of Texas and across the world," Thakur said in a statement.