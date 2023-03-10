Indian-origin professor alleges gender and racial bias, sues US college

An Indian-origin professor at Babson College has filed a lawsuit against the business school in Wellesley, Massachusetts, for allegedly subjecting her to gender and racial discrimination.

Lakshmi Balachandra, an associate professor of entrepreneurship, said despite her research record, expressed interest, and service to the college, she was denied numerous leadership positions and opportunities for more time to conduct research and write, The Boston Globe reported.

"Babson favors white and male faculty and predominantly reserves awards and privileges for them," says the complaint filed in the US District Court in Boston.

As a consequence, Balachandra said that she lost career opportunities and faced economic losses, emotional distress, and harm to her reputation because of mistreatment and administrators' failure to investigate her concerns.

Balachandra, who joined Babson's faculty in 2012, called the professor and former chair of the college's entrepreneurship division Andrew Corbett one of the "primary direct perpetrators of the discriminatory work environment".