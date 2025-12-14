USA

Does Swarm of Lobbyists at Governors Summit Help Explain Democrats’ Silence on Trump AI Order?

“Regulating AI is winning issue for Democrats, but their own party leaders are too complicit with Silicon Valley to use it,” said one observer.
Gavin Newsom speaking at a podium. Flag of the US is behind him.
Newsom, who many observers believe is eyeing a 2028 White House run, especially disappointed proponents of AI safeguards last year when he vetoed what would have been the nation’s strongest AI safety regulations.Office of the Governor of California, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
By Brett Wilkins

Polls show that a majority of US voters—and especially Democrats—want more robust guardrails on artificial intelligence, but Democratic governors’ silence on President Donald Trump’s directive banning states from regulating AI has some observers asking if lobbying by the powerful industry is to blame.

Sludge‘s David Moore and Donald Shaw reported Friday that tech titans including OpenAI and Meta last week sent a small army of lobbyists to meet with attendees of the Democratic Governors Association’s annual meeting, held this year at the swanky Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix.

According to the report, lobbyists and governors—some of whom “are teasing White House bids in 2028 or rumored to be in the mix”—gathered for a closed-door meeting. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore were among those who reportedly met with the lobbyists.

The meeting preceded Trump’s Thursday signing of an executive order aimed at limiting states’ ability to regulate rapidly evolving AI technology. The order directs the US Department of Justice to establish an AI Litigation Task Force empowered to sue states that enact “onerous and excessive” AI regulation. The edict also threatens to withhold federal funding from states that implement AI regulations that the Trump administration finds objectionable.

Democratic governors have been relatively muted on the order, especially given the overwhelming support for regulation of AI—which many experts say poses threats to humanity that may equal or outweigh its benefits—across the political spectrum.

As Moore and Shaw wrote:

While Democratic governors were silent, their Republican counterparts have been loudly arguing for months against the federal government preempting state AI policies. In June, 17 Republican governors sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune [R-SD] and House Speaker Mike Johnson [R-La.] warning them against preempting their states’ protections on AI use. Over the past couple months, a trio of Republican governors—Spencer Cox (Utah), Ron DeSantis (Fla.), and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Ark.)—continued to make known their opposition to the Trump administration’s executive order.

Newsom, who many observers believe is eyeing a 2028 White House run, especially disappointed proponents of AI safeguards last year when he vetoed what would have been the nation’s strongest AI safety regulations.

It’s not just Democratic governors—congressional Democrats have increasingly partnered with an industry expected to soon be worth trillions of dollars. Some Democrats, like Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, are personally invested in AI stocks. The AI industry also made record contributions to political campaigns during the 2024 cycle.

Other Democrats, including some who may have their sights set on higher office—notably Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York—advocate stronger guardrails on AI development.

“Voters want the party to get tough on the industry. But Democratic leaders are following the money instead,” Jeet Heer, national affairs correspondent for The Nationwrote Friday.

Citing voters’ desire for stronger regulation, Heer argued that “Democrats have a tremendous opportunity to use the AI backlash for wedge politics,” adding that “it’s a way to win back working-class voters who are already disillusioned with the GOP and Trump.”

