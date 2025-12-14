Does Swarm of Lobbyists at Governors Summit Help Explain Democrats’ Silence on Trump AI Order?

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
By Brett Wilkins
Polls show that a majority of US voters—and especially Democrats—want more robust guardrails on , but Democratic governors’ silence on President Donald Trump’s directive banning states from regulating AI has some observers asking if lobbying by the powerful industry is to blame.
Sludge‘s David Moore and Donald Shaw Friday that tech titans including OpenAI and Meta last week sent a small army of lobbyists to meet with attendees of the Democratic Governors Association’s annual meeting, held this year at the swanky Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix.
According to the report, lobbyists and governors—some of whom “are teasing bids in 2028 or rumored to be in the mix”—gathered for a closed-door meeting. California Gov. , Michigan Gov. , Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore were among those who reportedly met with the lobbyists.
The meeting preceded Trump’s Thursday of an executive order aimed at limiting states’ ability to regulate rapidly evolving AI . The directs the to establish an AI Litigation Task Force empowered to sue states that enact “onerous and excessive” AI regulation. The edict also threatens to withhold federal funding from states that implement AI regulations that the finds objectionable.
Democratic governors have been relatively muted on the order, especially given the overwhelming support for regulation of AI—which many experts say poses that may equal or outweigh its benefits—.
As Moore and Shaw wrote:
While Democratic governors were silent, their Republican counterparts have been loudly arguing for months against the federal government preempting state AI policies. In June, 17 Republican governors to Senate Majority Leader John Thune [R-SD] and House Speaker [R-La.] warning them against preempting their states’ protections on AI use. Over the past couple months, a trio of Republican governors—Spencer Cox (), (Fla.), and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Ark.)—continued to their opposition to the Trump administration’s executive order.
Newsom, who many observers believe is eyeing a 2028 White House run, especially disappointed proponents of AI safeguards last year when he what would have been the nation’s strongest AI safety regulations.
It’s not just Democratic governors—congressional Democrats have with an industry expected to soon be worth trillions of dollars. Some Democrats, like Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, are in AI stocks. The AI industry also to political campaigns during the 2024 cycle.
Other Democrats, including some who may have their sights set on higher office—notably Congresswoman of New York— stronger guardrails on AI development.
“Voters want the party to get tough on the industry. But Democratic leaders are following the money instead,” Jeet Heer, national affairs correspondent for The Nation, Friday.
Citing voters’ desire for stronger regulation, Heer argued that “Democrats have a tremendous opportunity to use the AI backlash for wedge politics,” adding that “it’s a way to win back working-class voters who are already disillusioned with the and Trump.”
