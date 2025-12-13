Air Pollution Crisis: Rahul Gandhi Demands a Debate in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi called for an urgent, all party debate on the worsening crisis of air pollution in Bharat. He raised the issue during zero hour discussion in the Lok Sabha, on Friday, December 12, 2025. Lok Sabha was chaired by BJP member Jagdambika Pal.

The Leader of the Opposition said that most of the cities in India are facing worsening air pollution crisis, living under a blanket of poisonous air. He mentioned that millions of children are getting lung diseases, people are facing lung infections and older people are struggling to breathe. The debate on air pollution is not an ideological debate, but one where the opposition would happily cooperate with the government in taking immediate action, he added.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, responded positively to the issue. He said that the government is always ready to coordinate with the opposition on important issues, such as debating on electoral reforms earlier this week. Acknowledging Rahul Gandhi’s remarks of not playing any blame games, he said that a detailed structure for the debate will be drawn up and the Lok Sabha’s BAC (Business Advisory Committee) will schedule a time for it.

