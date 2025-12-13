Air Pollution Crisis: Rahul Gandhi Demands a Debate in Lok Sabha

Key Points:
Rahul Gandhi says that air pollution is a crisis faced by all, and needs an immediate discussion in the Parliament.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says he looks forward to coordinating with the opposition for organising the debate, Lok Sabha’s BAC can schedule it.
This comes as the World Bank announces financial packages of $600 million for programs aiming to improve air quality in Haryana and U.P.
Rahul Gandhi called for an urgent, all party debate on the worsening crisis of air pollution in Bharat. He raised the issue during zero hour discussion in the Lok Sabha, on Friday, December 12, 2025. Lok Sabha was chaired by BJP member Jagdambika Pal.
The Leader of the Opposition said that most of the cities in India are facing worsening air pollution crisis, living under a blanket of poisonous air. He mentioned that millions of children are getting lung diseases, people are facing lung infections and older people are struggling to breathe. The debate on air pollution is not an ideological debate, but one where the opposition would happily cooperate with the government in taking immediate action, he added.
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, responded positively to the issue. He said that the government is always ready to coordinate with the opposition on important issues, such as debating on electoral reforms earlier this week. Acknowledging Rahul Gandhi’s remarks of not playing any blame games, he said that a detailed structure for the debate will be drawn up and the Lok Sabha’s BAC (Business Advisory Committee) will schedule a time for it.
Rahul Gandhi also tweeted on X about the issue. He said: “Air pollution has become a national catastrophe that demands a comprehensive and immediate national action plan.”
India has been facing a severe air pollution crisis that has been worsening over the years. AQI (Air Quality Index) of major cities are seeing a measurement of more than 300 to 500, ranging from severe to hazardous categories. Hundreds of students, activists and residents of Delhi protested against the rising air pollution last week on December 3, 2025.
The World Bank has recently announced special packages for programs to promote clean air in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In an official press release by the World Bank Group, on December 10, 2025, the World Bank approved financing for two major programs that would work on improving the air quality of U.P. and Haryana.
The two programs: Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Program (UPCAMP) and the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development Operation received a funding of about $300 million each.
Paul Procee, Acting Country Director, World Bank India said: “Air pollution is causing severe health impacts, loss of productivity and reduced quality of life across South Asia. These operations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh represent the first airshed-based, multi-sectoral programs undertaken by state governments in India to tackle the complex challenge of reducing air pollution. The programs will also demonstrate how air quality initiatives can increase productivity and create green jobs, especially for youth and women.”
