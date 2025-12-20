Trump: US Forces ‘Striking Very Strongly’ Against 70+ Targets in Syria

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on X that “earlier today, US forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure , and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on US forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Jordanian warplanes also took part in Friday’s attacks, which reportedly hit more than 70 targets in Syria.

“This is not the beginning of a war—it is a declaration of vengeance,” said Hegseth. “The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people. As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans—anywhere in the world—you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you. Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue.”