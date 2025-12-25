Latest GDP Figures Show Rich Reaping Rewards as Working Class Continues to Suffer Under Trump

President Donald Trump’s allies this week hyped up newly released data showing that the US economy grew by more than 4% in the third quarter of 2025, but economists and journalists who dove into the report’s finer details found some troubling signs.

Ron Insana, a finance reporter and a former hedge fund manager, told MS Now‘s Stephanie Ruhle on Tuesday night that there is a “split economy” in which growth is being driven primarily by spending from the top 20% of income earners, whom he noted accounted for 63% of all spending in the economy.

On the other side, Insana pointed to retail sales data that painted a very different picture for those on the lower end of the income scale.

“When you look at lower income individuals, nearly half of them are using ‘buy-now-pay-later’ for their holiday shopping,” he said. “So we have this real split... People at the top are doing fine, people in the middle and lower income brackets are struggling a bit, to say the least.”

Dean Baker , co-founder and senior economist of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, also took note of this split in the US economy, and he cited the latest data showing that real gross domestic income, which more directly measures worker compensation over total economic output, grew at just 2.4% during the third quarter.

