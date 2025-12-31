Artists Cite Trump’s ‘Ego’ and ‘Overt Racism’ While Canceling Kennedy Center Performances

President Donald Trump’s decision to slap his name on the side of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is not going over well with many of the artists scheduled to perform there.

Days after the annual Kennedy Center Christmas Eve jazz concert was canceled over performers’ objections to the name change, more artists have decided to withdraw in protest over the president’s actions, leading to the cancelation of New Year’s Eve festivities at the center.

A Monday report from the Washington Post quoted saxophonist Billy Harper, a member of the jazz ensemble the Cookers that had been set to perform on New Year’s Eve, as saying his group did not want to play in a venue that had been unofficially renamed after the current president.

“I would never even consider performing in a venue bearing a name... that represents overt racism and deliberate destruction of African American music and culture,” said Harper. “After all the years I spent working with some of the greatest heroes of the anti-racism fight like Max Roach and Randy Weston and Rahsaan Roland Kirk and Stanley Cowell, I know they would be turning in their graves to see me stand on a stage under such circumstances and betray all we fought for, and sacrificed for.”

