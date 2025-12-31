Artists Cite Trump’s ‘Ego’ and ‘Overt Racism’ While Canceling Kennedy Center Performances

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
By Brad Reed
President Donald Trump’s decision to slap his name on the side of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is not going over well with many of the artists scheduled to perform there.
Days after the annual Kennedy Center Christmas Eve jazz concert was canceled over performers’ objections to the name change, more artists have decided to withdraw in over the president’s actions, leading to the cancelation of New Year’s Eve festivities at the center.
A Monday from the quoted saxophonist Billy Harper, a member of the jazz ensemble the Cookers that had been set to perform on New Year’s Eve, as saying his group did not want to play in a venue that had been unofficially renamed after the current president.
“I would never even consider performing in a venue bearing a name... that represents overt and deliberate destruction of African American music and culture,” said Harper. “After all the years I spent working with some of the greatest heroes of the anti-racism fight like Max Roach and Randy Weston and Rahsaan Roland Kirk and Stanley Cowell, I know they would be turning in their graves to see me stand on a stage under such circumstances and betray all we fought for, and sacrificed for.”
The Cookers weren’t the only artists to withdraw from a scheduled performance at the Kennedy Center, as the New York-based dance company Doug Varone and Dancers also announced Monday that they were withdrawing from April performances at the venue.
In a post announcing the cancelation, the company explicitly linked its decision to Trump’s renaming of the building.
“With the latest act of Donald J. Trump renaming the Center after himself, we can no longer permit ourselves nor ask our audiences to step inside this once great institution,” the company .
Doug Varone, the head of the company, the that his decision to cancel the performance was “financially devastating but morally exhilarating,” and he noted that the troupe was set to take a $40,000 hit from withdrawing.
Folk singer Kristy Lee last week also she would not be performing at a scheduled Kennedy Center show in January, even while acknowledging that doing so “hurts” her financially.
However, she emphasized that “losing my integrity would cost me more than any paycheck,” and argued that “when American history starts getting treated like something you can ban, erase, rename, or rebrand for somebody else’s ego, I can’t stand on that stage and sleep right at night.”
Trump-appointed Kennedy Center chairman Richard Grenell has lashed out bitterly at artists for canceling their performances, and accused them of having “a form of derangement syndrome.” Grenell has also to sue the jazz musicians who withdrew from the Christmas Eve performance for $1 million in damages.
