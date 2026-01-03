Chhattisgarh Sees First Maoist Encounter of 2026, 14 Killed; Top Leader Barsa Deva Of PLGA Surrenders In Telangana

Key Points:
The state recorded its first Maoist encounter of 2026 on January 3, with 14 Maoists eliminated in Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh. The operation began around 5 am.
The encounter coincided with the surrender of top Maoist commander Barsa Deva in Telangana, along with other cadres. Authorities called it a major step towards eradicating Naxalism before March 2026.
The Union Home Ministry said 2025 saw unprecedented success against Naxalism, with over 300 Maoists neutralised and nearly 2,000 surrendering. The strategy combined security operations, development initiatives and rehabilitation policies.
The state’s fight against Naxalism saw its first encounter today, January 3, 2026 where 14 Maoists were assassinated by security forces in Chhattisgarh. The incident happened in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bijapur districts. This comes on a day when top Maoist leader Barsa Deva, alias Barsa Sukka, a top commander of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion 1, surrendered in Telangana.
Of the 14 Maoists killed, 12 died in an encounter in southern Sukma, while two were killed in Bijapur, where the operation began around 5 am. Those killed in Sukma included Mangdu, the secretary of the Konta area committee. Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chawan said all armed Maoists of the Konta area committee have been eliminated. One of the deceased, Vetti Mangdu alias Mukka, a Divisional Committee member, was allegedly the mastermind behind the IED blast in Konta that killed Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Giripunje in June last year.
See Also: Government Notifies Higher Taxes on Cigarettes and Sin Goods Under New Excise, Health Cess Regime From February 1, 2026
PLGA is considered one of the most lethal wings of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in India. Barsa Deva, along with other top Maoist commanders surrendered before the DGP (Director General of Police) Telangana, B Shivadhar Reddy. Police authorities have reported that it is a very significant step in curbing Maoist activities in the region. The developments come as the deadline to exterminate Naxalism from India, as set by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah approaches soon, in March 2026.
The Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy also made an appeal to remaining Maoists to surrender. He ensured that the state would provide proper rehabilitation and help them to start a new life in the civil domain. DGP Reddy also said earlier, on December 30, 2025 that the Maoist ideology served no meaningful relevance now, and the leaders were disillusioned with the arms struggle. He also addressed that the movement has weakened due to ideological differences and internal power struggles.
Barsa Deva’s surrender is considered a huge milestone, as he was the second in command to Madvi Hidma, who was assassinated last year. Barsa Deva surrendered along with his security team, and 18 other cadres.
Deva carried a reward of over Rs. 50 lakh on him. With Deva’s surrender, only a few senior Maoist leaders remain in hiding. One of them is Thippiri Tirupathi, also known as Devuji, a top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist). Security forces across Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are searching for him. This surrender implies the end of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh region.
See Also: Air Pollution Protest Quickly Hijacked by Budding Comrades Outcrying About Maoist Madvi Hidma’s Encounter, Followed by Violence, Police Crackdown, and FIRs; Now the Court Is Left to Decide the Fine Line Between Free Speech and Inciteful Speech
According to an official press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs, on December 31, 2025; 2025 was a successful year that witnessed mass surrenders of prominent Maoist leaders, and elimination of key Maoist leaders. The release states: “The year 2025 witnessed unprecedented successes due to a multi-pronged strategy encompassing ruthless security operations, extensive developmental initiatives, rehabilitation policies, and enhanced inter-agency coordination, significantly dismantling the Maoist network and restoring peace in affected areas.”
2025 was a decisive year in the fight against Naxalism, as more than 300 Maoists were neutralised, more than 800 arrested, and nearly 2000 surrendered, according to a press release by PIB Delhi on December 13, 2025. High ranking Maoist commanders such as Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, Sahdev Soren alias Parvesh, Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal, Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy alias Kosa and Madvi Hidma among others were killed in successful anti Naxal operations.
Prominent Maoist leaders such as Ramden alias Soma, Surender alias Kabir, Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu and Satish alias T. Vasudeo Rao among others surrendered before the Security forces. Various events such as Bastar Olympics, Bastar Pandum Program, and Bastar Dussehra festival were successfully conducted.
(GP)
Suggested Reading: