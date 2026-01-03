Chhattisgarh Sees First Maoist Encounter of 2026, 14 Killed; Top Leader Barsa Deva Of PLGA Surrenders In Telangana

Top Commanders Of Banned CPI (Maoists) Surrender

PLGA is considered one of the most lethal wings of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in India. Barsa Deva, along with other top Maoist commanders surrendered before the DGP (Director General of Police) Telangana, B Shivadhar Reddy. Police authorities have reported that it is a very significant step in curbing Maoist activities in the region. The developments come as the deadline to exterminate Naxalism from India, as set by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah approaches soon, in March 2026.

The Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy also made an appeal to remaining Maoists to surrender. He ensured that the state would provide proper rehabilitation and help them to start a new life in the civil domain. DGP Reddy also said earlier, on December 30, 2025 that the Maoist ideology served no meaningful relevance now, and the leaders were disillusioned with the arms struggle. He also addressed that the movement has weakened due to ideological differences and internal power struggles.

Barsa Deva’s surrender is considered a huge milestone, as he was the second in command to Madvi Hidma, who was assassinated last year. Barsa Deva surrendered along with his security team, and 18 other cadres.

Deva carried a reward of over Rs. 50 lakh on him. With Deva’s surrender, only a few senior Maoist leaders remain in hiding. One of them is Thippiri Tirupathi, also known as Devuji, a top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist). Security forces across Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are searching for him. This surrender implies the end of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh region.

See Also: Air Pollution Protest Quickly Hijacked by Budding Comrades Outcrying About Maoist Madvi Hidma’s Encounter, Followed by Violence, Police Crackdown, and FIRs; Now the Court Is Left to Decide the Fine Line Between Free Speech and Inciteful Speech