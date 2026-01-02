Bangladesh Law and Order Crisis: Fourth Attack on Minorities, Hindu Man Brutally Attacked And Set on Fire, Escapes Miraculously

Key Points:
Hindu businessman Khokhon Chandra Das was brutally assaulted with sharp weapons and set on fire near Keurbhanga Bazar, Shariatpur, on December 31, 2025, while returning home from his shop.
Das escaped by jumping into a roadside pond and was rescued by locals, given first aid at Shariatpur Hospital, and later shifted to Dhaka, as police identified two attackers and began investigations.
The attack follows recent killings of Hindus in Bangladesh, highlighting deteriorating law and order amid political unrest, drawing criticism of the Md Yunus-led interim government ahead of February 2026 elections.
Another incident from Bangladesh has come to light which depicts the crisis of Hindu minorities in the recent political landscape over there. A Hindu businessman, Khokhon Chandra Das, 50 years old, was brutally assaulted, and set on fire by a group of miscreants. The horrifying incident occurred on the late night of New Year’s eve, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, when Khokon Chandra Das was returning to his home from his shop. The merciless attack happened near Keurbhanga Bazar in Shariatpur, Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Daily Newspaper Prothom Alo reported that while Das was returning home in an auto rickshaw, the attackers stopped the vehicle on the Damudya-Shariatpur road near the market, and assaulted him. The report further stated that the culprits attacked Khokon Chandra Das with sharp weapons, and then poured petrol on him, setting him on fire.
The report also states that Das somehow managed to escape, jumping in a nearby pond along the roadside, in an attempt to save his life. The local residents heard his cries for help, and immediately rushed to the spot. The attackers then fled the site, and the local residents rescued Das to Shariatpur Hospital, where he was administered emergency first aid. Later on, he was shifted to a hospital in Dhaka for advanced treatment.
See Also: Eye of Brahma: How an Indian Temple Legend Became Curse for the World, a Rare Diamond Said to Bring Death — or Is It Just a Tale?
Seema Das, the wife of Khokhon Chandra Das, told Prothom Alo that she was unaware about why the attack happened. She said that her husband used to return home every night after closing his shop, however he was attacked on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.
She also mentioned that following the attack, her husband recognized two of the attackers, which led to them assaulting Das with sharp weapons, and then setting him to fire. She also addressed that her family has no enemies in the area, or no disputes with anyone, thus she was clueless as to why such a merciless attack happened.
Prothom Alo also reported that Police took immediate action after the incident was reported. Mohammad Rabiul Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Damudya Police Station, said that the names of the two attackers - local residents Rabbi and Sohag, were identified, and efforts were underway to arrest the culprits. He also said that the Police were investigating the information and whereabouts of the other attackers, reported Prothom Alo.
The attack follows recent attacks where three Hindus were targeted and brutally assaulted in the past two weeks. Dipu Chandra Das, a local garment worker, was lynched to death by a mob on December 18, 2025. Days later, Amrit Mondal, another Hindu man was beaten to death by villagers on December 24, 2025, and Bajendra Biswas, a security guard was shot on December 29, 2025.
See Also: Government Notifies Higher Taxes on Cigarettes and Sin Goods Under New Excise, Health Cess Regime From February 1, 2026
The recent incidents highlight the deteriorating situation of law and order in the country. Violent protests rocked Bangladesh initially after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in the July 2024 uprising, which saw terrorizing attacks on Hindu minorities and other minority communities. The next wave of vicious riots occurred recently on December 18, 2025, when Inquilab Moncho political leader Sharif Osman Hadi died. The protests, originally asking for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition from India and other demands, turned deadly and led to a turmoil in the country.
These recent incidents have drawn heavy criticism about the Md Yunus led interim government of Bangladesh. Political leaders, religious organisations and minority groups from both India and Bangladesh have condemned the incidents and questioned the deteriorating law and order situation of Bangladesh. It remains to be seen if the elections will be peacefully conducted after two long years, in the next upcoming Bangladesh national general elections in February 2026.
(GP)
Suggested Reading: