Bangladesh Law and Order Crisis: Fourth Attack on Minorities, Hindu Man Brutally Attacked And Set on Fire, Escapes Miraculously

Fourth Attack On Hindu Minority In Bangladesh

Another incident from Bangladesh has come to light which depicts the crisis of Hindu minorities in the recent political landscape over there. A Hindu businessman, Khokhon Chandra Das, 50 years old, was brutally assaulted, and set on fire by a group of miscreants. The horrifying incident occurred on the late night of New Year’s eve, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, when Khokon Chandra Das was returning to his home from his shop. The merciless attack happened near Keurbhanga Bazar in Shariatpur, Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Daily Newspaper Prothom Alo reported that while Das was returning home in an auto rickshaw, the attackers stopped the vehicle on the Damudya-Shariatpur road near the market, and assaulted him. The report further stated that the culprits attacked Khokon Chandra Das with sharp weapons, and then poured petrol on him, setting him on fire.

The report also states that Das somehow managed to escape, jumping in a nearby pond along the roadside, in an attempt to save his life. The local residents heard his cries for help, and immediately rushed to the spot. The attackers then fled the site, and the local residents rescued Das to Shariatpur Hospital, where he was administered emergency first aid. Later on, he was shifted to a hospital in Dhaka for advanced treatment.

