‘Witch-Hunt to Silence Media’: Punjab Kesari Accuses AAP Govt of Attacking Press Freedom

Punjab Kesari: AAP Trying To Intimidate The Press

The Punjab Kesari Group has said that the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government in Punjab is targeting it with a motive to intimidate the press. In a letter issued on Thursday, January 15, 2026, the Punjab Kesari Group claimed that the Punjab government was engaged in a targeted witch-hunt, conducting a series of raids and regulatory actions against its publications and associated businesses.

Punjab Government Cites Violations Of Laws By Punjab Kesari Offices

The Punjab government, in its response has denied the allegations levelled on it by the Punjab Kesari Group. In an official press release, the Punjab government said that the move was not aimed at silencing the press freedom, but legal official measures taken to address the violations of the businesses associated with the group.

Vijay Chopra: Punjab Government Stopped All Advertisements

The aforementioned letter was signed by the CEO and Editor in Chief of the Punjab Kesari Group, Vijay Kumar Chopra, and other managing leadership Avinash Chopra and Amit Chopra. Addressed to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the letter states that the actions against the newspaper group took off when an article on Arvind Kejriwal was published on October 31, 2025. The article, balanced and fair, contained allegations levelled by the Opposition parties against the AAP National Convener, the letter reads further. The group also mentioned that after the publication of the article, the Government of Punjab stopped all advertisements from November 2, 2025.

Opposition Alleges Kejriwal Being Provided A Luxurious Residence In Punjab

According to several media reports, the Opposition in Punjab has claimed that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is providing a luxurious residence (official) to Kejriwal, despite him not being a sitting MLA or MP. They have further said that CM Mann has been conducting various meetings with Kejriwal, regarding party governance, administration in Punjab and that Kejriwal has been providing instructions to run Punjab’s government.

Swati Maliwal: Delhi Decides Which Newspaper Gets Government Ads In Punjab

Social Activist and Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi Swati Maliwal, said that the Punjab government was allocating ads to newspapers based on the papers reporting in favour of the government. In a post on X, she said: “The Punjab government thinks it can buy everyone off by doling out ads worth crores to the media. In Punjab, people from Delhi decide who gets government ads and who doesn't. Those who praise more get their ad budgets increased. If someone writes even 1% negative, their ads get cut off, and on top of that, police action is guaranteed. Journalists who aren't liked have their accreditation canceled. Delhi-based journalists have been transferred to jobs in Punjab after being paid off. Ad expenses are being hidden across different departments.”