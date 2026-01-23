Paris and London are ‘No Longer Recognizable,’ After They Opened Their Doors for ‘Jihad’: When Trump Warns of rapid Islamization of West in his 2024 Campaign Rally

“We’ve seen what happened when Europe opened their doors to jihad. Look at Paris, look at London — they’re no longer recognizable,” Trump told supporters. “I’m going to get myself into a lot of trouble with the folks in Paris and the folks in London, but you know what? That’s the fact. They are no longer recognizable, and we can’t let that happen to our country.”

Addressing the crowd, Trump argued that European countries were facing serious problems due to what he described as radical Islam and jihad, and warned that the United States must not follow the same path. He stressed the importance of preserving American culture and traditions. “We have incredible culture, tradition — nothing wrong with their culture, their tradition — but we can’t let that happen here, and I’ll never let it happen to the United States of America,” he said.

The US president also asserted that British culture had been eroded by what he described as jihadist influence, reiterating his long-standing pledge to prevent similar changes in the United States. His remarks echoed earlier statements he has made over the years criticizing European immigration policies and Muslim communities, comments that have often drawn strong condemnation from European leaders.