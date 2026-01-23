Paris and London are ‘No Longer Recognizable,’ After They Opened Their Doors for ‘Jihad’: When Trump Warns of rapid Islamization of West in his 2024 Campaign Rally

At a May 2024 campaign rally in Wisconsin, Donald Trump claimed that European cities like Paris and London have become “no longer recognizable”
The remarks came amid US campus protests over Israel’s war in Gaza. Trump in his speech warned that the United States must avoid a similar path.
Trump’s comments echoed his earlier comments on Islam and immigration, including the 2017 “Muslim ban” and previous remarks criticizing Muslim communities
US President Donald Trump, long known for his blunt and unfiltered remarks, has frequently courted controversy over his statements on a wide range of issues, including immigration, transgender rights, race, and religion. He has often drawn attention for his outspoken style, publicly sharing private communications with world leaders and making provocative comments with little restraint.
At a campaign rally in Wisconsin in May 2024, as Trump campaigned for a second term as President of the United States, his speech focused on Islam, immigration, and what he described as the challenges facing Western nations. During the rally, Trump claimed that major European cities such as Paris and London had become “no longer recognizable” after Europe had “opened its doors to jihad.”
“We’ve seen what happened when Europe opened their doors to jihad. Look at Paris, look at London — they’re no longer recognizable,” Trump told supporters. “I’m going to get myself into a lot of trouble with the folks in Paris and the folks in London, but you know what? That’s the fact. They are no longer recognizable, and we can’t let that happen to our country.”
Addressing the crowd, Trump argued that European countries were facing serious problems due to what he described as radical Islam and jihad, and warned that the United States must not follow the same path. He stressed the importance of preserving American culture and traditions. “We have incredible culture, tradition — nothing wrong with their culture, their tradition — but we can’t let that happen here, and I’ll never let it happen to the United States of America,” he said.
The US president also asserted that British culture had been eroded by what he described as jihadist influence, reiterating his long-standing pledge to prevent similar changes in the United States. His remarks echoed earlier statements he has made over the years criticizing European immigration policies and Muslim communities, comments that have often drawn strong condemnation from European leaders.
Trump’s comments came after police in New York and Los Angeles intervened to disperse protests at Columbia University and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where students had gathered to demonstrate against Israel’s war in Gaza.
This was not the first time Trump had made controversial remarks about Muslims or Islam. In January 2017, shortly after beginning his first term as President of the United States, he signed an executive order titled “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” a policy widely referred to as the “Muslim ban.” In a 2011 interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Trump had also claimed that the Quran “teaches some very negative vibe,” a remark that drew criticism at the time.
