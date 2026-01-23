After Greenland–Iceland Slip-Up at Davos, Trump Teases Plans on Greenland Negotiations, but Denmark and Greenland Reiterate Sovereignty Is Non-Negotiable

Key Points:
Trump teased ongoing negotiations over a potential long-term US role in Greenland.
Denmark and Greenland reiterated that Greenland’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and borders are non-negotiable.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stressed that Arctic security is a collective NATO responsibility.
President Donald Trump has returned to the United States from Davos, Switzerland following the World Economic Forum (WEF). In an extended exchange with reporters aboard Air Force One, he weighed in on the aftermath of the summit and the possible next steps amid ongoing tensions between the US and Greenland.
Trump’s WEF speech at Davos became the talk of the town after multiple slip-ups, including accidentally saying Iceland instead of Greenland. The President of the United States has been adamant about acquiring Greenland to ensure US national security. When reporters asked about the Greenland situation, the POTUS teased ongoing negotiations over a long-term US role in the Arctic nation.
He said, ‘It’s infinity. The time limit is infinity—meaning there is no time limit. It’s forever.’ He further added that the US can do anything it wants- ‘We can do military, we can do anything we want, and it’s being negotiated,’ Trump said. The POTUS also mentioned that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization would be cooperating, stating that “we are all going to work together.”
Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said during a press conference in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, that ‘Greenland chooses the Greenland we know today as part of the Kingdom of Denmark.’ He further reiterated that the Arctic nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and borders are red lines that should not be crossed at any cost.
Pressed on whether Denmark had signed off, Trump said, ‘I think everyone likes it,’ adding that he would provide clarity ‘in about two weeks.’ On the Russia–Ukraine conflict, the POTUS told reporters that envoys were traveling to Moscow and argued that direct talks were essential.
He further added that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were willing to sign a deal to put an end to the longstanding conflict.
Trump also spoke at length about conditions in Ukraine, saying civilians were enduring severe winter hardship. ‘It’s pretty amazing what they do to live,’ he said after recounting a conversation with Zelensky.
Following his meetings with several diplomatic leaders at the WEF, Trump stated that, as part of a framework for a future US–Greenland partnership, he had decided to drop the tariffs that were imposed on eight European countries.
