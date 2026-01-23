After Greenland–Iceland Slip-Up at Davos, Trump Teases Plans on Greenland Negotiations, but Denmark and Greenland Reiterate Sovereignty Is Non-Negotiable

President Donald Trump has returned to the United States from Davos, Switzerland following the World Economic Forum (WEF). In an extended exchange with reporters aboard Air Force One, he weighed in on the aftermath of the summit and the possible next steps amid ongoing tensions between the US and Greenland.

Trump’s WEF speech at Davos became the talk of the town after multiple slip-ups, including accidentally saying Iceland instead of Greenland. The President of the United States has been adamant about acquiring Greenland to ensure US national security. When reporters asked about the Greenland situation, the POTUS teased ongoing negotiations over a long-term US role in the Arctic nation.

He said, ‘It’s infinity. The time limit is infinity—meaning there is no time limit. It’s forever.’ He further added that the US can do anything it wants- ‘We can do military, we can do anything we want, and it’s being negotiated,’ Trump said. The POTUS also mentioned that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization would be cooperating, stating that “we are all going to work together.”