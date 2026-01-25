‘What the F*ck Did You Do?!’ Video Contradicts DHS Claims About Killing of Alex Pretti

In the original video of the shooting of a man in Minneapolis, identified by the Minneapolis Star Tribune at 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a woman in a pink coat was seen in the background filming the incident with her phone.

Drop Site News obtained footage that appeared “to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk” and showed the shooting at a closer distance than the footage taken from inside Glam Doll Donuts.

In the video, the shooting victim, dressed in a brown coat and pants, is seen filming a federal agent with his phone. He’s then seen guiding another person toward the sidewalk as the agent forcefully shoves a third person to the ground.

See Also: 27-Year-Old Noida Techie’s Death Exposes Deeper Rot in the System, Media Investigation Reveals a Web of Corruption