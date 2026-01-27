Largest Federal Workers Union Demands Ouster of Noem, Miller Over Killing of VA Nurse Alex Pretti

“Noem was preceded in this false statement by Stephen Miller,” Kelley added. “Our demand is clear: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was responsible for carrying out the policy that led to Alex’s needless killing, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the architect of that policy, must resign immediately. If they refuse, President Trump must dismiss them.”

AFGE represents tens of thousands of DHS employees, including Border Patrol agents . In 2022, the union split with its council representing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

The union’s call for the ouster of Noem and Miller came amid mounting support from Democratic members of Congress for Noem’s impeachment .

“I’ve called for the resignation of Kristi Noem, and I will vote for her impeachment,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said late Monday. “She’s obstructing local authorities from investigating two murders committed in Minneapolis by DHS agents.”

While the White House is still publicly backing Noem, Pretti’s killing by as-yet unidentified federal agents has reportedly heightened internal scrutiny of her leadership at DHS. On Monday evening, according to the New York Times , President Donald Trump held a two-hour meeting with Noem in the Oval Office—but he reportedly did not suggest during the meeting that Noem’s job is at risk.

Politico noted that it was Noem who elevated Greg Bovino, Border Patrol’s commander, to the head of operations in Minneapolis, where federal agents have killed two people this month—Pretti and Renee Good, both US citizens.

The Trump administration has reportedly removed Bovino from Minneapolis. The Atlantic reported late Monday that Bovino has lost his job as Border Patrol’s “commander at large”; a DHS spokesperson wrote on social media that Bovino “has NOT been relieved of his duties” and is a “key part of the president’s team.”

Miller, for his part, “has continued to push for aggressive immigration enforcement, arguing the administration shouldn’t back down in Minneapolis” in the wake of Pretti’s killing, the Wall Street Journal reported. Miller smeared Pretti as a “would-be assassin” who “tried to murder federal law enforcement,” a lie that the White House press secretary repeatedly declined to endorse when pressed by reporters on Monday.

