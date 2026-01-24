India Tracks 71 Fugitives Abroad in 2024–25, Highest in 12 Years; CBI, MEA and MHA Intensify Global Crackdown on Economic Offenders and Criminals

27 Fugitives Brought Back To India Through MEA And MHA Coordination

Out of the 71 fugitives located, the CBI successfully coordinated with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back 27 for justice in India. The DoPT report also mentions that as many as 203 fugitives wanted by other countries were located in India.

The annual report by DoPT also highlights that the CBI extensively executed Lookout Circulars (LCs), and coordinated with the Interpol to issue several Red Corner Notices. Between April 2024 and March 2025, 47 legal requests were fully carried out abroad, while 29 were only partly completed. However, 533 requests were still pending by March 31, 2025, including 276 linked to CBI cases and 257 from state police.

The CBI submitted more than 22,000 applications on the official MHA portal, requesting renunciation of Indian citizenship for those applications. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has previously talked about the importance of judicial processes to successfully extradite fugitives. During the Winter Session of Parliament in 2025, the MEA, on December 19, 2025, stated that India officially signed extradition treaties with 48 countries. India also successfully arranged extradition of fugitives from 12 countries, MEA further stated.

