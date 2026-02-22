Epstein Funded Indian-American Neuroscientist VS Ramachandran’s Study on Autism Through Deepak Chopra, DOJ Files Reveal

The latest batch of the Epstein files has uncovered a connection between the notorious sex trafficker and renowned Indian-American neuroscientist VS Ramachandran. Correspondences buried in the over 3 million documents reveal that Jeffery Epstein funded a study by Ramachandran on an “autistic savant who displays telepathy”.

According to emails published by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on 30 January 2026, Epstein funded research at the Center for Brain and Cognition at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), where Ramachandran works as director. He is also a distinguished professor in the university’s Department of Psychology.

The correspondence shows that Deepak Chopra, a wellness author and former UCSD clinical professor, played a role in introducing Epstein to Ramachandran’s lab. While speaking to CBS News in October 2025 about his relationship with Epstein, Chopra said: “At my suggestion, he also visited Dr. VS Ramachandran’s lab at [the University of California San Diego] to learn about ongoing brain research.”

An email dated 25 September 2017 shows Ramachandran responding to Chopra about a study his lab was conducting on an “autistic savant who displays telepathy.” In the exchange, Ramachandran wrote that he did not “have problem with his lab [being] funded by Epstein.”

In another message, Ramachandran asked whether Chopra’s “pal [Epstein] is serious about setting in motion a lab for the study of extraordinary brain potential … something like 500,000 to 3 million would get the administrators excited.”

Subsequently, Epstein emailed his accountant, Richard Kahn, directing him to transfer $25,000 from his private foundation, Gratitude America Ltd., to the University of California Board of Regents to support Ramachandran’s research on savant syndrome. The payment was to be mailed to Peter Hinkley, then director of the psychology department and current chief administrative officer.

Further correspondence dated 5 October 2017 shows Chopra updating Epstein about spending the day with Ramachandran to discuss a “pilot study of autistic savants,” confirming the relationship between the three.

Emails also indicate that Ramachandran’s name appeared as early as April 2009 in a message from Epstein listing “smart” and “out of the box” individuals to invite to Florida. Epstein described those listed as “good friends of mine for years.”

Regarding the development, UCSD’s University Communications told the UCSD Guardian: “The university is aware of this issue, and are reviewing the matter.”