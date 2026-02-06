Wellness Guru Deepak Chopra Faces Backlash After “God Is a Construct. Cute Girls Are Real” Remark in Jeffrey Epstein Email Exchange Emerges; Fresh Misconduct Allegations Levelled Against Him

The DOJ has released more than three million documents in connection with the late sex offender. Several email exchanges and photographs have triggered political unease and national turmoil, raising questions about what may have been concealed behind the horrors of Epstein Island.

In an email exchange between Epstein and Indian-American wellness guru Deepak Chopra went viral, prompting intense scrutiny of the 79-year-old spiritual teacher. According to the viral email exchange, Chopra allegedly inquired about “cute girls” with Jeffrey Epstein. The conversation dates back to 2017, when Chopra asked Epstein, “Did you find me a cute Israeli?”

On the official website of the Department of Justice, Deepak Chopra’s name appears 3,278 times in the Epstein library. The New Age guru also wrote to Epstein, “The universe is a human construct. No such thing. Cute girls are aware when they make noises.”

“When the girl says, ‘Oh my God?’” asked Jeffrey Epstein. Chopra responded, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.” In another email exchange with the convicted sex offender, Deepak Chopra spoke about meeting his biological needs and how he enjoys the company of younger women for inspiration. “What do I enjoy most? My biological needs are met occasionally, but even that—it seems I’ve been there, done that,” wrote Chopra.

See Also: Bill Clinton Appears Repeatedly in Newly Released Epstein Files; Questions Emerge Over His 2006 India Visit

Deepak Chopra Reacts to Epstein-Related Allegations

After the email exchange went viral on social media, criticism and backlash poured in, prompting clarification from Chopra himself. He took to his official X handle to clarify that he “unequivocally condemns abuse and exploitation in all forms.”

He stated that he wanted to be clear that he was never involved in any form of criminal activity in association with Jeffrey Epstein. “Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity,” wrote Deepak Chopra.

He further addressed the email exchanges that have been going viral on the internet, writing, “Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgment in tone. I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time.”

He concluded his post by stating that his primary focus remains on “supporting accountability, prevention, and efforts that protect and support survivors.”

Following his clarification, on February 5, 2026, fresh allegations of misconduct emerged against Deepak Chopra. Sevda Rubens, an artist, shared her story about meeting Deepak Chopra at a meditation event hosted by him in Europe. She wrote, tagging Chopra’s clarification post, “When I was 16 years old, I attended a meditation event hosted by Deepak Chopra in Europe.”

“After the event, I lined up to ask him a question about my spiritual practice. He gave me his number and insisted on meeting later that night. I was alarmed, and my intuition warned me not to go, so I didn’t. That was also my wake-up call. Male gurus are a construct. Smart girls are real,” wrote Rubens. The post has garnered over two million views on X. Deepak Chopra is a prominent figure in the New Age movement, which is a form of spiritual movement.



Suggested Reading: