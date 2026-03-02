Healing a Region: How Healthcare is Bringing Peace to Arauca, Colombia

The crisis in Arauca is not only about battles and bullets. It is about how conflict seeps into daily routine. A recent analysis by the Global Protection Cluster identifies these urgent risks as the “illicit impediment and restriction of freedom of movement, confinement, and forced displacement.” The same report notes that as of 2023, 34 percent of the department’s population has been recognized as victims of the armed conflict, leaving thousands cut off from education, food, and especially basic medical needs. As Siham Hajaj, MSF’s head of mission in Colombia, tells Peace News Network (PNN), “For the communities caught in the middle of clashes between armed groups and for thousands of migrants, access to healthcare has been hampered by multiple effects associated with the armed conflict.”

So where exactly do health and peace intersect? When families cannot move freely and experience limited access to primary medical care, health becomes a fault line that increases stress and mistrust. Services deteriorate, rumors spread, and worst of all, communities fracture. In a region heavily populated with displaced Venezuelan families, many are blamed for community hardships and become alienated. According to the Global Protection Cluster, Venezuelan families in Arauca are often denied services and face discrimination, including risks of gender-based violence and child recruitment.

Reliable, inclusive healthcare does more than treat illness. It can function as social glue that softens community strain and transforms clinics into safe spaces for everyone. That is exactly what MSF has been doing since March 2025. Rather than forcing patients to travel long distances through risky territory, MSF brings care to the rural, neglected, and conflict-affected municipalities of the department, including Tame, Arauquita, and Puerto Rondón. Hajaj says, “Between March 3 and November 13, 2025, [MSF] conducted 4,899 general medical consultations, 801 sexual and reproductive health consultations, 65 consultations for pregnant women, and 314 individual mental health consultations.”

While these numbers are impressive, the real impact becomes clear through the stories of those receiving care from MSF. “The children get sick all the time,” a pregnant Venezuelan mother who migrated to Arauca tells MSF. “I don’t have a [Temporary Protection Permit] or a card but thank God I was found by a foundation and they are the ones who are helping me with the consultations.”