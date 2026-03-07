While Gays Can’t Cause Earthquakes, a ‘Gay Bomb’ Could Have Ended the World — If It Had Been Made

The US Air Force’s Wright Laboratory proposed a $7.5 million project to study non-lethal chemicals that could disrupt enemy forces by affecting behaviour and morale.
Documents obtained by the Sunshine Project through the Freedom of Information Act showed the proposal included the concept later called the “Gay Bomb.”
Pentagon officials said the idea was part of a brainstorming exercise, was widely criticised, and never moved beyond the initial planning stage.
In November last year, an Indian journalist, during a debate show, blamed gay marriages for causing earthquakes, and the video quickly went viral, drawing quirky conversations and a meme fest online. In another case, a Malaysian minister claimed that work stress can make people gay, sparking debate and backlash. While the internet is still debating these claims and has yet to reach any tangible conclusion, here is a story from the 1990s, when the United States attempted to develop a bomb that was unceremoniously referred to as the “Gay Bomb.”
Over the years, the United States military and intelligence agencies have explored and proposed quite bizarre ideas for bombs in warfare. From World War II’s Bat Bomb to pigeon-guided missiles, the Cold War–era Acoustic Kitty, and Project Thor, the US has gone far in experimental military thinking. And this is not all. One of the most bizarre ideas emerged in the mid-1990s when a US Air Force laboratory explored the possibility of creating a bomb widely known as the “Gay Bomb.”
The idea of this bomb came to light in 1994 at the US Air Force’s Wright Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. A research team there explored the idea of creating non-lethal weapons for war zones. They proposed ideas designed to disrupt enemy forces by affecting their behaviour and morale instead of harming them. The group submitted a proposal seeking $7.5 million in funding for a six-year program.
The proposal appeared in a document titled “Harassing, Annoying and ‘Bad Guy’ Identifying Chemicals.” Researchers suggested exploring substances that could influence human behaviour in ways that would weaken discipline and cohesion among enemy troops. One example in the document suggested the use of strong aphrodisiac compounds that could trigger sexual attraction— causing a pheromone-like effect—among soldiers, distracting them from combat and possibly causing “homosexual behaviour.”
The main idea was that these chemicals might undermine morale and distract troops, reducing their fighting ability. The proposal was essentially part of a brainstorming exercise exploring different types of non-lethal weapons intended to disrupt enemy operations without causing fatalities.
The 1994 proposal came to public attention years later because of the Sunshine Project, a biological weapons watchdog organization based in Austin, Texas, and Hamburg, Germany. The group obtained documents related to the proposal through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which confirmed that the proposal had indeed been submitted.
The documents confirmed that the proposal was submitted by the Wright Laboratory in 1994 and that the concept was part of an effort to examine chemicals that could harass or disrupt enemy forces. However, the “Gay Bomb” proposal never moved beyond the initial planning stage. The idea later received the 2007 Ig Nobel Prize at Harvard University, as it was considered scientifically infeasible and unethical. Pentagon officials later said that although the idea existed, it was never seriously pursued.
The Pentagon also acknowledged that it regularly researches non-lethal technologies intended to support military operations. A Defense Department spokesperson said the department remains committed to identifying and developing weapons that can weaken enemy forces without causing death.
The proposal was criticized by many advocacy groups and researchers when it became public. Aaron Belkin, director of the Michael Palm Center at the University of California, called the idea “ludicrous” and scientifically unrealistic. He criticized the assumption that an aerosol chemical could change a person’s sexuality and make them homosexual.
The “Gay Bomb” never made it to the battlefield and remained only in documents as one of the strangest chapters in US military history.
