While Gays Can’t Cause Earthquakes, a ‘Gay Bomb’ Could Have Ended the World — If It Had Been Made

The idea of this bomb came to light in 1994 at the US Air Force’s Wright Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. A research team there explored the idea of creating non-lethal weapons for war zones. They proposed ideas designed to disrupt enemy forces by affecting their behaviour and morale instead of harming them. The group submitted a proposal seeking $7.5 million in funding for a six-year program.

The proposal appeared in a document titled “Harassing, Annoying and ‘Bad Guy’ Identifying Chemicals.” Researchers suggested exploring substances that could influence human behaviour in ways that would weaken discipline and cohesion among enemy troops. One example in the document suggested the use of strong aphrodisiac compounds that could trigger sexual attraction— causing a pheromone-like effect—among soldiers, distracting them from combat and possibly causing “homosexual behaviour.”

The main idea was that these chemicals might undermine morale and distract troops, reducing their fighting ability. The proposal was essentially part of a brainstorming exercise exploring different types of non-lethal weapons intended to disrupt enemy operations without causing fatalities.

The 1994 proposal came to public attention years later because of the Sunshine Project, a biological weapons watchdog organization based in Austin, Texas, and Hamburg, Germany. The group obtained documents related to the proposal through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which confirmed that the proposal had indeed been submitted.