Fears Of Iranian Refugee Influx Grow In Central Asia As War Intensifies

With many of Iran’s 90 million inhabitants grappling with whether to flee the country because of the war, Mahir Safarli, the UNHCR’s representative for Central Asia, told RFE/RL in an interview that the agency is ready to respond if the situation escalates.

“Across Central Asia, we are coordinating closely with governments to monitor the situation and respond effectively if humanitarian needs expand,” Safarli said.

As of now, the UNHCR says the flow of refugees is manageable. At the border with Turkey, it estimates that around 1,300 people a day exit Iran. Some days see more returning to Iran than those leaving as they come back to protect their property or because they weren’t able to stay away for long periods due to the cost.

At the border with Armenia, some people leaving Iran said the flow has been stymied by Iranian authorities who are only allowing foreign or dual citizens to leave.

"We have lost everything. Nothing exists in Iran anymore. Unfortunately, things are very difficult," one Iranian refugee told RFE/RL as they crossed into Armenia to escape the threat of intense air strikes by the US and Israel.

“We were in Bukan (northwestern Iran) yesterday when they hit the governor’s office and leveled it," said another elderly woman. "The doors and windows of nearby buildings were shattered. Some people were killed and many were wounded. The situation in Iran is not good.”

Safarli said a cornerstone of the UNHCR’s preparedness is a logistics hub in Termez, southern Uzbekistan, near the border with Afghanistan.

Established in October 2021 during the Afghanistan humanitarian emergency and incorporated into the UNHCR’s global stockpile network in 2025, the hub stores essential relief items -- family tents, blankets, sleeping mats, kitchen sets, buckets, jerry cans, and solar lamps.