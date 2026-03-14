Laura Loomer Addresses Anti-India Tweet Row At India Today Conclave, Targets Pakistan Over Terrorism—Faces Strong Criticism From Rajdeep Sardesai

Loomer Slammed Pakistan For Exporting Terrorism Worldwide

Speaking about global security, she mentioned that the world needed strong leadership to combat terrorism. She claimed the world would be “more vulnerable to terror without leaders like Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu.” She also mentioned that the world was getting severely affected from Islamic terrorism, which is originating in Pakistan.

Loomer referred to several terror incidents to argue that the threat is real and persistent. She mentioned attacks such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, and other such terror incidents to highlight India’s suffering from terrorism. She described such attacks as “a grim reality” and said fighting terrorism should be a shared priority for the US and India.

She also criticised Trump’s meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, but also mentioned that as the US President, Trump was entitled to diplomatic discussions with Munir. She also said that many Islamist terror attacks worldwide have links back to Pakistan and warned the US against strengthening ties with the Pakistani government.

During the session, Loomer read out a message from Trump in which he praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the message shared at the conclave, Trump said he “loves India” and considers Modi “a fantastic leader and a good friend,” adding that he hopes to visit India soon.

Response To Her Anti-India Tweets

Addressing her previous social media posts that were widely criticised as racist and derogatory towards Indians, she said: “I should not have said some of the things I wrote in the tweets.” She added that she did not harbour hostility toward India or Hindus and apologised if her remarks had offended people.

However, she maintained her opposition to the H-1B visa programme, arguing that it affects American workers and that she would continue advocating for US labour interests. She also mentioned that she would stay in India the coming week and was looking forward to travelling across the country.

Rajdeep Sardesai Slams Loomer For Her Anti-India Comments

Rajdeep Sardesai, eminent Indian journalist and India Today anchor, strongly criticised her remarks about India in her tweets. He said: “From what I can see, you’re brazenly racist, and Islamophobic. And I am sorry to say that we have “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guest is like a God), in this country where we welcome all, but your comments smack of anti-Indianism, worse still, Islamophobia, and even worse, racism, which has no place in today’s world.”

See Also: US Announces $10 Million Reward for Information on Top Iranian Officials, Including Iran’s New and “Hidden” Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei