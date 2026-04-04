Fresh Legal Trouble for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as Sister Files Lawsuit Reviving Childhood Abuse Allegations

A case has been registered against Sam Altman, but this time it is not by a competitor—it has been filed by his own sister, Annie Altman. This marks a fresh legal battle after Annie filed an amended federal lawsuit in the United States, alleging that he sexually abused her during their childhood. The amended complaint was submitted on April 1, 2026, in a district court in St. Louis, following a prior ruling that allowed certain claims to proceed under Missouri law.

The dispute dates back to an earlier civil lawsuit filed in January 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. In that filing, Annie Altman accused her brother of sexually abusing her between 1997 and 2006 at their family home in Clayton, Missouri. She alleged that the abuse began when she was just three years old, while Sam Altman was 12. However, the court dismissed the initial claims of sexual assault and battery, stating that they fell outside the statute of limitations.