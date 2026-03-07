“We Will Continue Our Fight”: Anshul Chhatrapati Responds To Gurmeet Ram Rahim Acquittal, Says Family Will Challenge High Court Verdict In Supreme Court

Ram Chander Chhattrapti was editor and publisher of Haryana’s Sirsa based local newspaper Poora Sach. In 2002, he had published reports against Gurmeet Ram Rahim accusing him of sexual assault. He published an anonymous letter by a sadhvi (female ascetic) accusing Gurmeet Ram Rahim of rape, in his report. Chhatrapati was shot outside his residence in October 2002, and later succumbed to his injuries.

The reports published by Chhatrapati lead to investigations into the sexual assault cases. A Special CBI Court in 2017 convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim on two rape counts, of raping his female colleagues back in 2002. He was also found guilty by a Special CBI Court in October 2021, along with others, for the murder of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. However, in May 2024, the Punjab and Haryana High Court cleared him of the charges, setting aside the CBI court’s conviction.

“Major Setback”: Anshul Chhatrapati Vows To Move Supreme Court

Responding to the verdict, Anshul Chhatrapati, son of Ram Chander Chhatrapati told the media on March 7, 2026, that this acquittal was a major setback in their fight for justice. He also said that he and his team will appeal the verdict in the Supreme Court, and continue their legal battle. Speaking on the upholding of other accused life sentences, he said that they were pawns in the game, and the main conspirator and mastermind behind the murder was the Dera Sacha Chief.

He said that the shooters or the Dera manager, the other conspirators had no enmity towards his father. It was only Gurmeet Ram Rahim who was the main culprit in the case, and held a grudge against his father related to the news reports and his revelations of the rape allegations, he added. He also mentioned that his legal battle has been ongoing for as long as 25 years, and he hopes the Supreme Court will take the appropriate decision.

Advocate Jitendra Khurana, representing Gurmeet Ram Rahim said that the Court’s decision was followed by proper legal processes and he thanked the Court for this verdict. Speaking to the media after the verdict, he said: “I currently cannot comment on the complexities of the case as the complete verdict of the judgement is yet to be uploaded. As of now, I’d like to reiterate that revered saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim was innocent, and had no involvement in Ram Chander Chhatrapati’s murder case.”

Aridaman, brother of Anshul Chhatrapati spoke to NewsGram after the verdict. Responding to the verdict, he said that they were not happy with the Court’s decision, and they will follow proper legal procedures to challenge this decision in the Supreme Court. Speaking about the newspaper Poora Sach, he said: “Anshul continued the newspaper, acting as the editor. Poora Sach continued till 2015, after which it was closed.”

