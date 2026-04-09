Assembly Elections 2026: After Bihar, these are the first states heading to elections following the contentious nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 1 Polling LIVE : Assam, Keralam and Puducherry heads to poll today in Phase 1

Assembly Elections 2026: Phase 1 will see Kerala, Assam and Puducherry go to polls on 9 April 2026. A total of 296 seats are up for voting across the three regions, including 140 in Kerala, 126 in Assam, and 30 in Puducherry. Counting of votes and announcement of the results for both phases will take place on 4 May 2026.