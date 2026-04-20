Young Men, Masculinity and States of Emergency in the Caribbean

In Trinidad and Tobago, national research has identified young men in vulnerable communities as being particularly exposed to social exclusion and violence. The UNDP-supported report “No Time to Quit: Engaging Youth at Risk” underscores the structural challenges facing young males and their heightened vulnerability to crime and marginalisation.

Structural inequalities play a central role, with limited access to stable employment, educational opportunities and social mobility continuing to shape the trajectories of many young men across the region. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted that high youth unemployment and weak economic growth contribute to cycles of crime and exclusion in the Caribbean. In such contexts, insecurity cannot be separated from development challenges. It is clear that economic vulnerability and social marginalisation often overlap with exposures to violence and state enforcement.

Social expectations about masculinity are central to understanding this interplay. Research supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) highlights how gender norms around male identity influence behaviour and life trajectories among young men navigating inequality and limited opportunity. In many Caribbean societies, men are expected to provide for their families, assert authority and command respect. At times, when legitimate opportunities to fulfil these roles are constrained, alternative pathways — sometimes involving risk or illegality — may emerge. These pressures then shape how young men may interpret opportunity, power and belonging — and states of emergency intersect with these realities in complex ways.

Typically, enhanced policing, expanded search powers and detention measures are often concentrated in communities that are already facing socioeconomic vulnerability. As a result, young men from these areas are more likely to encounter the state through enforcement, rather than through services or support. Over time, such interactions can influence perceptions of legitimacy, authority and belonging. Some young men, therefore, experience the state primarily as an instrument of control, while for others it represents protection and stability. The outcome often depends on lived experience, and many would contend that it also depends on where they live.

Similar patterns occur elsewhere in the region. In Jamaica, for instance, states of emergency have contributed to reductions in violent crime while also prompting concerns about their disproportionate impact on young men in targeted communities. Research from Brazil underscores how policing practices in marginalised urban areas can reinforce cycles of mistrust between young men and state institutions.

Impact on development

These dynamics underscore a critical point: far from operating in isolation, security policies often intersect with inequality, identity and access to opportunity, shaping how young men and their communities interact with the state. Understanding this relationship is essential for effective citizen security strategies. The UNDP emphasises that sustainable reductions in violence depend on addressing structural drivers such as poverty, exclusion and limited economic prospects, alongside enforcement measures.