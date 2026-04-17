FIR Registered Against Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal in Chhattisgarh Boiler Blast Case That Killed 20 Workers

Boiler blast at Vedanta’s Sakti plant on April 14 killed 20 workers and injured 16.
Police booked Anil Agarwal and others under negligence and safety-related provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Preliminary reports cite fuel accumulation, pressure build-up, and maintenance lapses as key causes.
On Thursday, April 16, 2026, an FIR was registered by the Chhattisgarh Police against Anil Agarwal, chairman of the Vedanta Group, along with several company officials, in connection with a deadly boiler explosion. The incident occurred at the firm’s power plant in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, killing 20 workers and injuring at least 16 others.
The explosion took place on April 14, 2026, at the plant located in Singhitarai village. A pipe carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine burst, causing a massive explosion that severely burned many workers and killed several people. The case was registered at Dabhra police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The sections include Section 106 (causing death by negligence), Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), and Section 3(5) (common intention). Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said that eight to ten individuals have been named in the FIR, and more names may be added as the investigation progresses.
Based on preliminary technical findings, excessive fuel accumulation inside the boiler furnace led to a dangerous pressure build-up, ultimately resulting in the explosion. Reports submitted by the Chief Boiler Inspector and the Forensic Science Laboratory in Sakti have both identified fuel accumulation and the resulting high pressure as the primary causes.
Investigators have also pointed to serious lapses in maintenance and operational practices at the facility. Police stated that Vedanta and its contractor, NTPC GE Power Services Limited, allegedly failed to adhere to prescribed standards for machinery upkeep and safe operations. These lapses led to fluctuations in boiler pressure, culminating in the fatal accident.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Additional SP Pankaj Patel and comprising police and forensic experts, has been constituted to probe the incident in detail. Officials are awaiting key reports, including post-mortem findings, forensic analysis, and inputs from the industrial health and safety department. Additional charges may be added based on the findings.
The incident has triggered strong political reactions, with the Indian National Congress demanding strict action against the company and calling for a judicial inquiry into the tragedy.
Compensation has been announced for the victims. Vedanta has offered ₹35 lakh compensation and employment to the families of those who died, along with ₹15 lakh for the injured, continued salary support during recovery, and counselling services.
[VP]
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