FIR Registered Against Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal in Chhattisgarh Boiler Blast Case That Killed 20 Workers

The sections include Section 106 (causing death by negligence), Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), and Section 3(5) (common intention). Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said that eight to ten individuals have been named in the FIR, and more names may be added as the investigation progresses.

Based on preliminary technical findings, excessive fuel accumulation inside the boiler furnace led to a dangerous pressure build-up, ultimately resulting in the explosion. Reports submitted by the Chief Boiler Inspector and the Forensic Science Laboratory in Sakti have both identified fuel accumulation and the resulting high pressure as the primary causes.

Investigators have also pointed to serious lapses in maintenance and operational practices at the facility. Police stated that Vedanta and its contractor, NTPC GE Power Services Limited, allegedly failed to adhere to prescribed standards for machinery upkeep and safe operations. These lapses led to fluctuations in boiler pressure, culminating in the fatal accident.