Actor Vijay Releases TVK's Ambitious 2026 Election Manifesto, Promising Financial Aid For Women, Youth Jobs, And Taking A Firm Stand Against Major Dravidian Parties

TVK Releases Manifesto: Key Promises And Welfare Schemes

The TVK has listed several assurances for women, youth, governance, police, government employees, farmers, MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), and weavers. The manifesto lists a dedicated department for the safety of women, children, and the elderly, which would function directly under Vijay’s control and supervision.

Other promises include an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 to the mothers or guardians of students attending government schools; free travel for women across all government bus services; a free sanitary pads scheme; a ₹25 lakh family health insurance cover; and fast-track courts for ensuring swift justice in cases of crimes against women.

Provisions For Job Seeking Youths And Students

For the youth, the manifesto provides provisions for collateral-free education loans of up to ₹20 lakh for students pursuing higher education up to a PhD. It also outlines specific financial assistance for youth seeking jobs, guaranteeing ₹4,000 monthly for unemployed graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders, alongside collateral-free loans of ₹25 lakh for young entrepreneurs. The party aims to fulfill all vacant Tamil Nadu government posts within a year and implement a youth entrepreneurship scheme.

Other important points listed in the manifesto include empowering citizens as partners in governance, transforming Tamil Nadu into a financially sovereign and self-reliant state, guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce in Tamil Nadu, and increasing the basic salary of police personnel from ₹18,000 to ₹25,000.

Advocating For State Rights

Vijay also promised to bring education under the State List from the Concurrent List, giving more powers to Tamil Nadu in governing education. He mentioned that he would protect the two-language policy and conduct a caste survey to ensure the representation of communities based on their population. The party also stated it would oppose the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and the Delimitation of Lok Sabha seats.

Taking a dig at the major Dravidian parties of the state, the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), for making false promises in exchange for gathering votes, Vijay asserted that his points in the manifesto were possible, practical, implementable, and would be enforceable if voted to power.

Electoral Strategy And Contested Seats

The famous South Indian actor, who is looking to venture into full-time politics after his last movie, Jana Nayagan, is contesting from two seats: Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East. Expressing confidence and trust in the public, he said that he would win both seats. He also mentioned that he would make regular monthly visits to his constituencies and be easily accessible to the people.

“Whatever I may be for Tamil Nadu, for the constituency, I am the MLA. For my home, I am the son and the representative for the constituency. Do not think it will be difficult to meet me in person,” he said.

Calling for his supporters to vote for his party in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, he requested them to draw his party’s symbol, the whistle, as a kolam in front of their houses. A kolam is a decorative design drawn outside homes in Southern India, traditionally with rice flour.

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