Actor Vijay Releases TVK's Ambitious 2026 Election Manifesto, Promising Financial Aid For Women, Youth Jobs, And Taking A Firm Stand Against Major Dravidian Parties

Key Points:
TVK released its manifesto on April 16, 2026, announcing major assurances as previously stated by party chief Vijay in his election rallies. Vijay has stressed that he would ensure more rights to the state of Tamil Nadu, if voted to power.
The manifesto contains several assurances for women, youth, governance, police, government employees, farmers, MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), and weavers.
The TVK is going to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls scheduled on April 23, 2026, independently. Vijay is fighting from two seats, Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East, expressing confidence that he would generously win both the constituencies.
Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay released his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party’s manifesto on Thursday, April 16, 2026. He reiterated his earlier promises of providing six free LPG cylinders annually for each domestic household, ₹2,500 a month for all women heads of families up to the age of 60 years (excluding families of state and central government employees), and 200 units of free electricity for all households. He also promised 8 grams of gold and a quality silk saree for a bride-to-be from families with an annual income below ₹5 lakh, among other promises listed in the manifesto.
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The TVK has listed several assurances for women, youth, governance, police, government employees, farmers, MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), and weavers. The manifesto lists a dedicated department for the safety of women, children, and the elderly, which would function directly under Vijay’s control and supervision.
Other promises include an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 to the mothers or guardians of students attending government schools; free travel for women across all government bus services; a free sanitary pads scheme; a ₹25 lakh family health insurance cover; and fast-track courts for ensuring swift justice in cases of crimes against women.
For the youth, the manifesto provides provisions for collateral-free education loans of up to ₹20 lakh for students pursuing higher education up to a PhD. It also outlines specific financial assistance for youth seeking jobs, guaranteeing ₹4,000 monthly for unemployed graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders, alongside collateral-free loans of ₹25 lakh for young entrepreneurs. The party aims to fulfill all vacant Tamil Nadu government posts within a year and implement a youth entrepreneurship scheme.
Other important points listed in the manifesto include empowering citizens as partners in governance, transforming Tamil Nadu into a financially sovereign and self-reliant state, guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce in Tamil Nadu, and increasing the basic salary of police personnel from ₹18,000 to ₹25,000.
Vijay also promised to bring education under the State List from the Concurrent List, giving more powers to Tamil Nadu in governing education. He mentioned that he would protect the two-language policy and conduct a caste survey to ensure the representation of communities based on their population. The party also stated it would oppose the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and the Delimitation of Lok Sabha seats.
Taking a dig at the major Dravidian parties of the state, the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), for making false promises in exchange for gathering votes, Vijay asserted that his points in the manifesto were possible, practical, implementable, and would be enforceable if voted to power.
The famous South Indian actor, who is looking to venture into full-time politics after his last movie, Jana Nayagan, is contesting from two seats: Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East. Expressing confidence and trust in the public, he said that he would win both seats. He also mentioned that he would make regular monthly visits to his constituencies and be easily accessible to the people.
“Whatever I may be for Tamil Nadu, for the constituency, I am the MLA. For my home, I am the son and the representative for the constituency. Do not think it will be difficult to meet me in person,” he said.
Calling for his supporters to vote for his party in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, he requested them to draw his party’s symbol, the whistle, as a kolam in front of their houses. A kolam is a decorative design drawn outside homes in Southern India, traditionally with rice flour.
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Vijay’s TVK is contesting all 234 seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls independently, without any alliance. The 2026 Tamil Nadu elections are shaping up to be a highly anticipated multi-cornered contest, with TVK aggressively targeting youth, minorities, and women voters in its electoral debut. The high-stakes, multi-cornered contest is primarily driven by two major fronts, the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, including the Congress and VCK, and the principal opposition AIADMK-led Alliance including the BJP.
TVK also contested the Puducherry legislative assembly elections held on April 9, 2026. In the Union Territory, the party formed a strategic alliance with Independent MLA G Nehru's newly formed Neyam Makkal Kazhagam (NMK), allocating two seats to its new partner. Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections will be held on April 23, 2026 in a single phase. According to the Election Commission of India (EC), a total of 4023 candidates are going to contest the elections, with about 5.67 crore registered voters deciding the fate of the elections.
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