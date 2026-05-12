The Story of Travis the Chimp Who Attacked a Woman, Tearing Apart Her Limbs, Eyes, and Ears

Key Points:
Travis was a male chimpanzee who attacked his owner Sandra’s friend, Charla Nash.
He tore off her nose, ears, and hands, leaving her with severe injuries beyond recognition.
After the incident, Charla Nash was left with a disfigured face and no hands, and she underwent several surgeries.
Travis the chimp was once one of the most popular chimpanzees in America. His story was much more than that of a primate animal, as he was treated like a pet. Travis was owned and raised by Sandra Herold in Connecticut. Tragedy struck in 2009 when her long time pet turned rabid and attacked one of her friends, ripping her face apart. Today, Travis’ story serves as a stark reminder of the repercussions of keeping a primate animal as a pet.
Travis was a male chimpanzee who had an unusual upbringing compared to other animals. He was cared for by Sandra Herold, who, along with her late husband Jerome, had adopted Travis. She named him after her favourite singer. Travis’ biological parents were from Africa but were later brought to America in the 1970s. Years later, Travis was born in 1995.
See Also: First Animal in Space: Laika the Dog Who Made It to Outer Space 68 Years Ago but Never Made It Back Home
The couple brought Travis home and raised him in the North Stamford section of Stamford, Connecticut. In his early years, Travis the chimp became a well-known figure on television. He appeared in various commercials and shows, gaining immense popularity across the United States. After Sandra lost her only child in 2000 and her husband a couple of years later to cancer, Travis became the only family she had left.
Travis and Sandra shared a strong bond. From an early age, he dressed himself and even ate meals with the family as if he were part of it. He also knew how to use a computer and loved baseball. Before the horrific 2009 incident took place, Travis had shown violent behaviour earlier when he chased a pedestrian who had allegedly thrown a can at their car.
The most violent episode occurred in 2009 when Travis attacked Sandra’s friend, Charla Nash. Nash was 55 years old at the time and was a close friend of Sandra. She was at their residence when Travis attempted to escape. Reports suggest that Nash used one of his favourite toys to lure him back into the house. Already panicked, Travis suddenly jumped on Nash and attacked her. He tore off her nose, ears, and hands, leaving her with severe injuries beyond recognition.
Sandra, who witnessed the horrifying attack, ran toward Travis and tried to stop him. She even stabbed him multiple times before calling 911. After the police arrived, Travis attempted to escape the scene. That was when Officer Frank Chiafari shot him multiple times. Travis later died from his injuries next to his cage.
After the incident, Charla Nash was left with a disfigured face and no hands, and she underwent several surgeries. Four years after the attack, Nash sued the state of Connecticut for $150 million, claiming that the state was well aware that Travis was dangerous and still chose to let him stay. Even before the attack, Nash and her daughter had lived a life filled with struggle.
Suggested Reading: