Disney Cruise Staffers, Among Others, Arrested in Child Pornography Probe in San Diego

Passengers of the Disney Magic Ship Cruise probably thought they were in an amusing adventure when they boarded the cruise. They were left astonished as when the ship docked at a San Diego port, US federal officials hauled away 27 cruise staffers bound in handcuffs. The arrests were part of a broader ongoing federal investigation conducted by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) investigating child sexual exploitation material.

Between April 23 and April 27, 2026, federal authorities boarded eight cruise ships docked at San Diego’s B Street Cruise Terminal, of which one was the Disney Magic Ship, as part of a targeted intelligence-driven operation. The investigation was launched following tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which flagged suspected offenders among cruise ship crew members. This was not a random sweep but a carefully coordinated federal enforcement action.

During the enforcement actions, officials questioned a total of 28 staffers, out of which 26 belonged to the Philippines, one from Portugal, and from Indonesia. Authorities specifically targeted crew members believed to be involved in receiving, possessing, distributing, or viewing child sexual exploitation material.

See also: No child sexual abuse material detected on our platform: YouTube after MeitY notice

The investigation revealed that 27 of the questioned staffers had links with illicit child sexual exploitation materials, more commonly known as child pornography materials. Taking action, the CBP removed the criminals from the cruise, cancelled their visas, and deported them to their country of citizenship.

“After boarding the vessels and interviewing 26 suspected crew members from the Philippines, one suspected crew member from Portugal, and one from Indonesia, officers confirmed all subjects were involved in either the receipt, possession, transportation, distribution, or viewing of CSEM or child pornography,” a CBP spokesperson stated.

The CBP said that removal of the perpetrators from US soil was more important than them facing criminal prosecution in the country. As of yet, it is uncertain whether the criminals will be tried in US courts.

Disney Link

The incident has garnered even more controversy and public attention, as out of the 27 perpetrators, at least 10 were employed at the Disney Magic Ship. The corporate giant, in retaliation, has washed its clean off the scandal and asserted that a majority of the staffers who were arrested under the probe were not a part of their corporation.